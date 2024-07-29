Cop gifts underprivileged family a new home

MAHABUBABAD: Sub-inspector of Narsimhulapet, Gandrathi Satish, has garnered immense respect for his heartwarming gesture of building a new house for an underprivileged mother and son.

With his hard-earned money, he constructed a house for a visually-impaired folk singer and his elderly mother at Narsimhulapet, Mahabubabad, after their shelter was reportedly damaged due to incessant rains.

The police officer visited the village and noticed the mother-son duo’s plight which propelled him to bring it to the notice of senior officials. After 15 days, Superintendent of Police Sudhir handed over the new house’s keys M Naganna (35) and his mother Bathukamma (65).

It was reported that Naganna was visually-impaired from birth and was staying with his mother, and three sisters whose husbands died due to illnesses.

Satish told TNIE that every day Naganna and his elderly mother would go begging at bus stands and other public junction centres in the district. Even though he was a good folk singer, he and his family depended solely on begging.

Their family lived in a small mud house with no doors and windows.

However, Naganna entertained many people with his art by singing at Narsimhulapet mandal headquarters, he added.

“Naganna’s mother explained about their hardships which made me visit their house which was in a dilapidated condition. After the visit, I decided to inform the SP who immediately assured assistance for the family and supported the construction of a new house,” Satish said further.

It was reported that Satish contributed a total of Rs 1,50,000 to the construction of the new house.

“On Sunday, we handed over the new house keys to Naganna as a gift and I feel very happy after they have shifted. We have also purchased some new household articles for them,” the sub-inspector said.