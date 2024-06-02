Agrarian revolution

CHHATTISGARH: Indulge in the authentic allure of Chhattisgarh’s farm-fresh produce, delivered straight from the fields to your plate. Embark on a culinary odyssey through the tantalising flavour fair—bursting with the aromatic appeal of organic spices, hand-picked from the heart of Chhattisgarh, and the wholesome goodness of organically sourced millets, pulses, traditional sweets, and more, all sourced sustainably and delivered right to your doorstep. And making this possible are Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), reshaping the culinary landscape with their meticulously crafted delights.

At the heart of every FPO lies a coalition of small and marginalised farmers, empowered to market their yields or processed goods, reaping greater returns through their affiliation with these organisations.

Agriculture, our nation’s foundation, predominantly comprises myriad small holdings. A 2018-19 study revealed that small and marginal farmers contribute over 50% of the country’s agro-output. To ensure a fair return for their produce, they require organization and innovative business strategies. This was significantly addressed in a central government initiative, aiding formation and expansion of FPOs registered under the Companies or Cooperative Acts.