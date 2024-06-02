Agrarian revolution

CHHATTISGARH: Indulge in the authentic allure of Chhattisgarh’s farm-fresh produce, delivered straight from the fields to your plate. Embark on a culinary odyssey through the tantalising flavour fair—bursting with the aromatic appeal of organic spices, hand-picked from the heart of Chhattisgarh, and the wholesome goodness of organically sourced millets, pulses, traditional sweets, and more, all sourced sustainably and delivered right to your doorstep. And making this possible are Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), reshaping the culinary landscape with their meticulously crafted delights.
At the heart of every FPO lies a coalition of small and marginalised farmers, empowered to market their yields or processed goods, reaping greater returns through their affiliation with these organisations.
Agriculture, our nation’s foundation, predominantly comprises myriad small holdings. A 2018-19 study revealed that small and marginal farmers contribute over 50% of the country’s agro-output. To ensure a fair return for their produce, they require organization and innovative business strategies. This was significantly addressed in a central government initiative, aiding formation and expansion of FPOs registered under the Companies or Cooperative Acts.
FPOs stand as beacons of increased income and enhanced livelihoods for small and marginal farmers, achieved through aggregation and the development of agribusiness ventures nationwide. Spanning across the country, FPOs offer a smorgasbord of culinary delights—from raw to semi-processed to ready-to-eat—all guaranteed to be of the utmost quality.
Embracing a pioneering trading initiative, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), FPOs reap direct and superior benefits, revolutionising the e-commerce landscape. Presently, over 7,000 FPOs are leveraging ONDC, catapulting shareholder farmers into the realm of digital commerce, facilitating seamless transactions and swift deliveries.
This silent revolution in the agricultural sector, facilitated by ONDC, not only connects farmers directly with consumers but also creates local employment opportunities for processing, packaging, and logistics. “This is akin to the silent evolution of the agriculture sector where ONDC facilitated direct approach to customers and with each transaction created scope of local employment in villagers for processing, packaging and logistics”, said Mahesh Sao, a farmer in Arang close to Raipur.