Empowerment and gold medals with martial arts

ADILABAD: While martial arts are often introduced to girls to save themselves from crimes and harrasment, a young woman from the quaint village of Morchandi in Bazarathnoor mandal is breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes through her passion for martial arts. What started as a mere hobby ended up with Rathod Vanitha clinching a gold medal in a recent national level tournament in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The daughter of Rathod Pandurang, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Aruna, a homemaker, Vanitha, who is pursuing her Bachelor’s degree, tells TNIE that she aspires to win an Olympic medal for India. “I hope to represent India in the Olympics someday and win laurels for the country,” she remarks.

She has trained under her dedicated coach, Veerash, in taekwondo, boxing, karate and other forms. Her journey towards mastery began in her school days, where she spent her mornings and evenings undergoing rigorous training, alongside her academic pursuits. Despite societal norms discouraging girls from venturing outside their villages, Vanitha’s family stood by her, encouraging her pursuit of martial arts while also prioritising her education.