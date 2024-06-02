Gritty Guru

UTTARAKHAND: In the rugged terrains of Uttarakhand, government bodies and administrative entities often deploy novel approaches to elevate the standard of primary education. However, such concerted efforts often do not yield the desired outcomes.

Despite the formidable geographical conditions and unforgiving climate, numerous educators in the mountainous regions have transcended the confines of traditional classroom teaching. Rather than being restricted within the classroom walls, they have breathed new life into struggling educational institutions on the verge of closure. These dedicated teachers have ingeniously repurposed dilapidated school buildings, turning them into thriving centres of learning.

One such educator in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag is Aruna Nautiyal, whose passion compelled even the education department to bow in respect. The government had ordered the merging of the struggling Government Primary School in Jabri, in the Ukhimath block of Rudraprayag district, with the revenue village of Kandhi in the same tehsil.

However, Aruna’s strong determination, resolve, and commitment to revitalizing the school environment in Jabri’s rural community rendered the government order to close the school insignificant. With faith in Aruna’s abilities, the department withdrew its order and allowed her to operate the school again.