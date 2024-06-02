Kadapa Techie Syed Abubakar Wins Mr Continental World India 2024 in Bangkok

KADAPA: Syed Abubakar, a 28-year-old from Railway Kodur, has brought pride to his native Kadapa district by winning the prestigious ‘Mr Continental World India 2024’ title at a modelling competition held in Bangkok on May 29. The event saw participation from 17 countries.

Despite hailing from an impoverished family, Abubakar pursued his passion for modelling, learning the craft from professionals over the past five years. His dedication led him to participate in numerous State and National-level competitions, earning several accolades.

Abubakar’s father, Syed Ayub, works as a tailor in the Gulf to support the family. Abubakar, who is unmarried, works as a software engineer and pursues modelling and acting as a freelancer. He attributes his success to the support of donors and his income from his software job, which allowed him to compete internationally.

Abubakar’s journey includes winning the Rubaru Mr India title in 2019, the Global Model Mr India crown representing Andhra Pradesh in 2023, finishing sixth in a competition in Mumbai, and securing the top spot in a contest held in Pune. Reflecting on his journey, Abubakar said, “It is a moment of immense pride to have won the world-level modelling competition in Bangkok after participating in numerous shows and competitions over the years.”