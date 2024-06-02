Nava Youth Association leads charge to eradicate child marriage in Kurnool by 2030

KURNOOL: Blinded by centuries-old customs and rituals, child marriages continue to plague and prevail in many parts of the country, seeking for immediate attention and awareness among the public. In line with the idea of eradicating this social evil, Nava Youth Association (NYA) has embarked on a journey to make Kurnool, a child marriage-free district by 2030.

Established in 1991, NYA has been dedicated to serve the people by making efforts to educate the youth on watershed development, irrigation projects, child care and protection, drought mitigation, and skill-based training for women. The association has provided services to 350 victimised children and is now setting its sights on making Kurnool a child marriage-free.

Recently, representatives of NYA attended a workshop in New Delhi as part of the Child Marriage Free India (CMFI) campaign, where NGOs from 22 States discussed the 2024-25 roadmaps. Armed with this new roadmap and renewed energy, Nava Youth Association is confident in its mission to eliminate child marriage in the district and ultimately, the State.

The ‘Child Marriage Free India’ is a nationwide campaign started in 2022 and has significantly expanded in terms of reach, impact, and partner network. From 161 NGO partners working in almost 300 districts in 17 States last year, the campaign is now reaching out to 22 States. This campaign is also working against child trafficking, and child sexual abuse, besides its focus on child marriage. Many of these districts have also been identified as districts with a high prevalence of child marriages.