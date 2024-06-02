Nava Youth Association leads charge to eradicate child marriage in Kurnool by 2030

KURNOOL: Blinded by centuries-old customs and rituals, child marriages continue to plague and prevail in many parts of the country, seeking for immediate attention and awareness among the public. In line with the idea of eradicating this social evil, Nava Youth Association (NYA) has embarked on a journey to make Kurnool, a child marriage-free district by 2030.
Established in 1991, NYA has been dedicated to serve the people by making efforts to educate the youth on watershed development, irrigation projects, child care and protection, drought mitigation, and skill-based training for women. The association has provided services to 350 victimised children and is now setting its sights on making Kurnool a child marriage-free.
Recently, representatives of NYA attended a workshop in New Delhi as part of the Child Marriage Free India (CMFI) campaign, where NGOs from 22 States discussed the 2024-25 roadmaps. Armed with this new roadmap and renewed energy, Nava Youth Association is confident in its mission to eliminate child marriage in the district and ultimately, the State.
The ‘Child Marriage Free India’ is a nationwide campaign started in 2022 and has significantly expanded in terms of reach, impact, and partner network. From 161 NGO partners working in almost 300 districts in 17 States last year, the campaign is now reaching out to 22 States. This campaign is also working against child trafficking, and child sexual abuse, besides its focus on child marriage. Many of these districts have also been identified as districts with a high prevalence of child marriages.
Speaking about the CMFI campaign, Nava Youth Association president K Venu Gopal Reddy told TNIE, “It is a matter of immense pride for the NGO that several child protection organisations have been working towards a common goal of ending the social evil. While the goal remains the same, we have learnt new and focused ways to better safeguard the interests of children.
With this new roadmap, we will now be able to implement these ideas at the grassroots and make significant strides in our fight against child marriage in our district and the State.” He elaborated that NYA will continue to work with panchayats, zilla parishads, and local village heads to ensure that through awareness as well as interventions, both the moral accountability of this criminal practice as well the fear of legal consequences spread among the masses.
“The CMFI unveiled the roadmap for 2024-25, marking a legal intervention programme for child protection. The NGOs aim is to work with district authorities, and Child Marriage Protection officers to ensure legal compliance in the cases of child marriage and prevent them through persuasion, legal action, and awareness drives in these districts. The genesis of the campaign is the action plan as enumerated in child rights activist Bhuwan Ribhu’s bestseller ‘When Children Have Children: Tipping Point to End Child Marriage’,” he added.