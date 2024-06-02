Telangana: A little person from Khammam with a bigger-than-life outlook

KHAMMAM: While long stares and weird looks in public places are part of the daily life for persons with disabilities (PWDs), a little person from Kamepalli village in Khammam district paid no attention to the detractors and has gone on to prove that sometimes talent and dedication can help overcome the negatives of a handicap.

Born with dwarfism and into a family with limited means, Dr Pujala Shiva Krishna has recently completed his PhD at Kakatiya University (KU). From a young age, he had to develop thick skin due to the jeers from some relatives, neighbours and schoolmates. However, he tried to maintain his integrity and decided to show the world that he was more than just his disability. With the help of his mother, Vijaya, who used to support the family by engaging in labour work, along with his brother and professors, he decided to focus on his mental ability and has been living a life in academia ever since. Reflecting on his experience, he tells TNIE, “Except for a few incidents, all my colleagues received me well and supported me in all aspects.”

Such was his dedication that Shiva Krishna used to travel over 30 kilometres daily while doing his three-year-long Bachelor’s degree at the SR & BGNR Government College. In 2017, he joined KU to pursue his PhD in the Department of Zoology. His research focused on ‘In-vitro and in silico hypoglycemic effect of phytochemicals isolated from the leaves of Costus igneus (popularly known as insulin plant)’, under the guidance of Dr E Istari Mamidala.