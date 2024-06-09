13-year-old Andhra girl raises funds for cancer patients through dance

ONGOLE: Singamasetty Hema Sai, a Class VIII student, is not only excelling academically but also shining in the traditional Kuchipudi dance. At the age of 13, Hema Sai is utilising her dancing skills for social service, participating in team and solo performance to raise funds for cancer patients.

Hema Sai and her brother, Vignesh Anjan (18), hail from a lower-middle-class family in Ongole. Their father, Jaiandra, works in the private sector, while their mother, Jagadeeswari, is a homemaker and the driving force behind their artistic achievements. Inspired by their mother’s support, Hema Sai has completed over 500 solo and group dance performances across South India. Many of these performances have been aimed at raising funds for cancer patients and orphans through various NGOs. Her dedication to dance and social causes has earned her numerous accolades, including certificates from Asian World Records, Champions Book of World Records, British World Records, Indian Book of World Records, and Unique World Records.

Notably, she received a Guinness World Records certificate for participating in a mega Kuchipudi dance programme, presented by the then Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. Her brother Vignesh also received a Guinness World Records certificate on the same occasion. Her remarkable achievements in dance and her commitment to social causes serve as an inspiration to many, proving that age is no barrier to making a significant impact.