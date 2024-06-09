Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool man’s mission to revive Karrasamu for self-defence

KURNOOL: 50-year-old man has embarked on a mission to revive the ancient martial art of Karrasamu, once a vital skill for self-defence in rural India. Known for its effectiveness against bandits and wild animals, Karrasamu is now being brought back into the spotlight by I Sreenivasulu, a resident of NR Peta in Kurnool city.

After completing his graduation in 1998, Sreenivasulu started an ambulance service, offering free transport and minimal charges for the poor. During this time, he launched a physical fitness drive to educate people about maintaining a healthy body by reintroducing Karrasamu. Trained in Karrasamu by his father and family elders since his school days, Sreenivasulu started the ‘Sreenu Karrasamu Academy’ and maintains a YouTube channel dedicated to ancient art. He organises online classes and training sessions for enthusiasts, aiming to revive the art of Karrasamu.

“In the past, young people were trained in this art to protect the village. When transportation facilities were absent, travellers on foot were often robbed by bandits. To prevent thefts and protect themselves from wild animals, people used Karrasamu. This art, discovered as a means of protection, eventually remained as an art form when the need for it diminished. My aim is to revive the former glory of this ancient art and create awareness so that individuals can become healthy on their own,” he said.

The trainer plans to conduct awareness programmes at all schools and colleges to educate the youth about the importance and need for Karrasamu. His YouTube channel has crossed over 1 lakh views and has nearly 10,000 subscribers. Starting from the upcoming academic year, he plans to get permission from concerned officials to start awareness camps in all educational institutions.