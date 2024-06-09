Madhya Pradesh Police crack down on exploitative 'Bhanjgarha' network exploiting minor elopements

MADHYA PRADESH : In May 2013, the Supreme Court directed governments and police forces nationwide to register FIRs for missing minors as trafficking and abduction cases.

Over a decade later, a disturbing trend has emerged. Exploiting this very directive, unholy alliances of illegal caste panchayats, middlemen, and powerful moneylenders are profiting through financial settlements in such cases. This is particularly concerning when elopement by minor tribal girls is misconstrued as abduction (Section 363 IPC), leading to extortion.

Recognizing the gravity of this issue – a practice known as Bhanjgarha (compromise for money between victim and accused) – in the Bhil-dominated Ratlam district of western Madhya Pradesh, the police are fighting back.

Since January 2024, Ratlam district police have registered 31 extortion cases (Section 386 IPC). Fourteen of these involve families of minor girls who eloped with their lovers. These families pressured the lovers’ families into hefty payments (lakhs of rupees) to settle the fabricated abduction cases.

The exploitation goes beyond initial extortion. In some instances, after the girls return home and money is collected, their own families traffic them to others for even more money. Money lenders, middlemen, and illegal panchayats all benefit from these unholy deals.

Here’s a recent example: A teenage girl eloped with her lover to neighbouring Gujarat. Her family, following the 2013 Supreme Court directive, reported it to the local police who registered an abduction case against the lover. This triggered the Bhanjgarha network, forcing the lover’s family to pay Rs 5 lakh to settle the matter. Once the girl returned home, her kin sold/trafficked her to a physically challenged man in Rajasthan for Rs 3 lakh, essentially forcing her into sexual slavery. The local police not only rescued the girl but also arrested everyone involved: those who extorted money and those who participated in the trafficking.