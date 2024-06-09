When birds of diverse feathers flock together

“As my species list hit 200, I had a rather accidental meeting with the Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS), which was taking a census of birds in the Singanallur wetlands. My sons encouraged me to talk to them,” he said. Since then, Pavendhan has been an active member of the organisation formed by R Selvaraj along with six others for bird conservation. The team sets out on bird and butterfly watching every weekend, spending a minimum of six hours a day, noting down data for analysis. This tryst soon led to a fruitful association of over a decade where they would go birding every week, “neither the rains nor the elections” stopped them. He soon realised that there was no exact data about the number of species, butterfly migration, and other aspects until then.

Hence, Pavendhan decided to start formulating them into data collection. With his active participation, CNS released its first checklist on bird census in 2015 with 321 species. Periodically, they revise the checklist after confirming the identification of new species. Pavendhan is also the lead author of Birds of Coimbatore – First Edition (2016) and its second edition (2021). In the conservation of birds and butterfly databases, Coimbatore is the front-runner in the state due to the voluntary efforts of Pavendhan and his associates.

Pavendhan, coupled with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, came up with a Synchronised Bird Census at the Tamil Nadu level. He is one of the coordinators of the work. Every year, he works along with CNS to conduct a water bird census in January and a terrestrial bird census in March. In 2015, TNBS released the first checklist that recorded 326 species of butterflies in Tamil Nadu.

He played the main role in the data collection work, which is a great help to the government authority, especially the forest department, for their role in protecting the insects. Now, TNBS has recorded a total of 329 species so far in the state. Along with the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the Erode district, TNBS conducted an observation of butterflies in the forest cover and released a book in Tamil and English in 2018 – 2019. Pavendhan was the main author of the work.