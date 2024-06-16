Defying disability: Gujarat's beacon of inspiration

GUJARAT :At 57, Ranjit Pyara Saheb Gohel, a government official in the Rail Mail Service, stands as a testament to resilience and determination. Despite facing physical challenges since childhood, Ranjit has not only overcome his disabilities but has also excelled in sports, mountaineering, and social work. His journey is a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with grit and passion, one can turn adversity into opportunity.

Ranjit’s early years were marked by the adversity of polio, which paralysed his right leg at the tender age of three. Born into a modest Ahmedabad-based family, he had to step up early in life to support his household after completing ninth grade. This responsibility forged a sense of duty and resilience in him, setting the stage for his future endeavours.

The turning point in Ranjit’s life came three decades ago when he tragically lost a friend to drowning due to his inability to swim. Determined to never feel powerless again, Ranjit embarked on a journey to learn to swim—a decision that would redefine his capabilities and ambitions.

His path to becoming a swimmer was not without hurdles. Initially denied admission to a government swimming training institute due to his disability, Ranjit persisted, eventually securing a place through personal appeals. Overcoming the challenge of swimming with one functional leg, he not only mastered the sport but also developed his own unique backstroke technique. This dedication culminated in multiple medals at national and international swimming competitions, including a notable fifth-place finish at an international event in Queensland, Australia.

Beyond swimming, Ranjit’s adventurous spirit led him to conquer mountains, including the formidable Chandrakhani Pass and Sar Pass in the Himalayas. His feats in mountaineering underscored his indomitable will and physical prowess, earning him admiration and respect in sporting circles.