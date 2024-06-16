‘Leafing’ plastic behind in Telangana's Siddipet district

SANGAREDDY: Despite the thousand-plus initiatives to reduce plastic use and wastage, this semi-synthetic material is an integral part of our lives. From the phones which serve as alarm clocks now, toothbrushes, our favourite fast food snacks or the vehicles we take to reach our workplace, school or college, plastic is present in almost all the things we hold near and dear to us, potentially including one’s favourite human being too. What was once a solution to the storage problem, has become a threat to humankind. However, not all hope is lost. A panchayat official is using a ‘tried-and-tested method’ to ‘eradicate’ plastic in Siddipet district.

Speaking to TNIE, district panchayat officer B Devaki Devi mentions that immaterial of the kind of function — be it government, wedding or even a small birthday party — the biggest winner is plastic pollution. Disposable plates and/or glasses are almost the bedrock of the Indian catering industry, she says, adding that people from towns to villages use plastic items despite knowing how harmful it is to the environment. “No matter how many times government officials or environmentalists make an appeal to the public to reduce plastic use, no one cares,” Devaki opines.

In the face of the mountain that was ignorance and laziness masquerading as resistance to change, the official has resorted to harnessing ‘ancient wisdom’ to reduce dependence on plastic and providing a platform for rural women to make and sell plates made of leaves of Mothukka or Muthukka (also known as phalsa). “Even until 30 years ago, people in villages and towns would eat off of plates made from Mothukka leaves. However, climbing the infinite staircase to ‘development’, people seem to have developed a taste to increase plastic usage,” Devaki says.