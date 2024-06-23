A cafe of inclusion and empowerment

BARGARH: At a small cafe in Bargarh town, three differently-abled youths with the help of a teacher are cooking up a heartwarming story of empowerment and inclusivity.

‘Mini Flying Star’ café which was started by Mini Naik - a former teacher for specially-abled children - two months back, is run by three deaf and mute youths - Ajay Bhoi, Ghanshyam Barik and Hansraj Banchhor.

Until last year, Mini was a teacher at a school for children with mental retardation and hearing impairment in Chhattisgarh. She, however, quit her job a few months back to create a space where such youths could work with dignity. “We put in a lot of effort to educate these youths. Sadly, the avenues to employ them are almost negligible. The idea behind Mini Flying Star was to create some employment for them,” said the owner who belongs to Babebira village in Attabira.

The café soon became a popular spot for locals who were drawn by its innovative concept and the meaningful cause it supports. With her savings and a loan of Rs 5 lakh, Mini moved ahead with her venture but hiring staff was a roadblock. “I contacted many special schools but they could not help me. Subsequently, I found one of the youths from my own village. Later, a friend of mine and her uncle helped me get two more staff,” she said.

Ajay, Ghanshyam and Hansraj have been meticulously trained by Mini with the help of another special educator Deepmala Shyam from Chhattisgarh. Through her guidance, they have mastered the art of taking, preparing, and serving orders with coordination.