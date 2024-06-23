After the bell, it is time to ‘club’ for the future

CHENNAI: Evenings at the anganwadi school building in the heart of Arumbakkam are abuzz with the voices of students from several classes, holding onto their notebooks and backpacks. It is far from a conventional after-school programme; a club for boys and girls schooling the students on self-discipline and life skills.

If the Arumbakkam Police Boys and Girls Club has become a pillar of support for the local students, the unwavering dedication of a 53-year-old scoutmaster, P Krishnamurthy, comes to the fore. He has been the sole driving force behind it, which has transformed lives of several students in ways that go far beyond academics.

Since its inception in 2003, the club has assisted a multitude of students up to class 12, with a special focus on those most vulnerable to negative influences. Unlike several such clubs in the city, the scoutmaster runs it all single-handedly. His mission is simple: foster good habits and discipline among the children.

“Once they get a grip on these two, everything else follows,” he says. The students start off every evening with a ritual: the recitation of a Thirukkural. Led by the club’s former student, the children repeat the lines, learning the wealth of wisdom condensed in the couplets. Krishnamurthy says, “The Thirukkural concept was introduced to cultivate a habit among the children to understand the essence of Thiruvalluvar’s words.”

However, wisdom and comprehension do not take precedence over the club’s core doctrines – teaching students self-discipline and responsibility. Upon arrival, the children immediately get to work cleaning the premises and surrounding areas, learning the importance of community service. This rigorous yet compassionate approach is evident in Krishnamurthy’s interactions with the students.