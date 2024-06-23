After the bell, it is time to ‘club’ for the future

CHENNAI: Evenings at the anganwadi school building in the heart of Arumbakkam are abuzz with the voices of students from several classes, holding onto their notebooks and backpacks. It is far from a conventional after-school programme; a club for boys and girls schooling the students on self-discipline and life skills.
If the Arumbakkam Police Boys and Girls Club has become a pillar of support for the local students, the unwavering dedication of a 53-year-old scoutmaster, P Krishnamurthy, comes to the fore. He has been the sole driving force behind it, which has transformed lives of several students in ways that go far beyond academics.
Since its inception in 2003, the club has assisted a multitude of students up to class 12, with a special focus on those most vulnerable to negative influences. Unlike several such clubs in the city, the scoutmaster runs it all single-handedly. His mission is simple: foster good habits and discipline among the children.
“Once they get a grip on these two, everything else follows,” he says. The students start off every evening with a ritual: the recitation of a Thirukkural. Led by the club’s former student, the children repeat the lines, learning the wealth of wisdom condensed in the couplets. Krishnamurthy says, “The Thirukkural concept was introduced to cultivate a habit among the children to understand the essence of Thiruvalluvar’s words.”
However, wisdom and comprehension do not take precedence over the club’s core doctrines – teaching students self-discipline and responsibility. Upon arrival, the children immediately get to work cleaning the premises and surrounding areas, learning the importance of community service. This rigorous yet compassionate approach is evident in Krishnamurthy’s interactions with the students.
When a class 7 girl is sent home for violating the dress code, he ensures that his subordinate has handled the situation with consideration while maintaining discipline.
The club’s impact extends beyond the classroom. In terms of career development, one student recently secured admission to a women’s college, with the club along with the community covering her entire three-year tuition fee. The club has a sponsor in HCL Technologies, yet the local community plays a fundamental role in supporting the club; they often donate bags, notebooks, and other essentials to help the children.
During our tour of the club, Krishnamurthy proudly points out the trees lining the assembly area. “I planted these saplings, and now they have grown a lot. Even after my time, they will live, grow alongside the club,” he reflects.
The Arumbakkam Police Boys and Girls Club transcends the bounds of a conventional after-school programme; it offers an environment where young minds are nurtured, and the leaders of tomorrow are cultivated. Against a backdrop of children’s laughter and earnest learning, Krishnamurthy, alongside the local community, is diligently planting the seeds of a more promising future.
(Edited by Thamizhamudhan Sekar)