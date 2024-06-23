Srikakulam girl’s never-back-down spirit kicks her way into Pencak Silat

SRIKAKULAM : Her stance exudes determination, her unwavering gaze at her opponent reflects self-confidence fortified by three years of hard work. This 10-year-old’s dedication in excelling the little known martial art form, Pencak Silat, has put her on limelight not only in Andhra Pradesh but on a national platform.

Daughter of Nethinti Rajarao, a farmer in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district, Nethinti Charishma has made her mark in other martial art forms like Kung Fu and Karate, bagging numerous State and national medals in the past three years.

Currently studying at the International Delhi Public School (IDPS), Rajarao recognised Charishma’s interest in martial arts at the age of seven and encouraged her with the support of IDPS principal T Arjun Chakravarthy.

She has been training Kung Fu, Karate and Pencak Silat under Nakka Lakshman Naidu, who has been running Bhodi Dharma Yuddha Kala Kshetram in Srikakulam. Charishma entered the hall of fame with her achievements in Pencak Silat.

She won gold medal in solo and silver medal in Tanding category at the State Level Pencak Silat championship and was selected for the National Level Pencak Silat Championship scheduled on July 6 at Puducherry from the south zone. In 2023, she won bronze medals in the 4th South Zone Pencak Silat in the Tanding category organised at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in the All India Pencak Silat martial championship organised at Guru Gobind Singh Ji Indoor Stadium in Nanded, Maharashtra.