Will always finds a way!

MADIKERI: Government schools might be losing importance in cities, but they are still the mainstay for educating children from rural areas. In Kodagu, a government school this year scored cent percent results in SSLC with the lone girl student from the school passing.

At a time when many government schools are shutting down because of lack of students, villagers at Neerugalale in the interiors of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district and alumni of the school got together to revive the Neerugalale Government Primary and High School . The villagers formed a committee along with the alumni association -- Poorva Prathamika Shala Samithi (Pre-Primary School Committee) -- and started the process.

What is inspiring and unique is that the villagers did not take any monetary assistance from the state government, and the entire project is the initiative of the villagers and alumni.

The school, which is 67 years old, started off as a primary school. The high school section was introduced only in 2007. While the institution had a considerable number of admissions in the past, it slowly started declining with parents preferring private schools. The majority of students come from backward classes, and this year, 114 were admitted in all, from grades 1 to 10.

“Government schools must not become places reserved only for the labour class. These schools can survive only when they are on a par with private schools,” said high school teacher Rathna Kumar, who has been working with the institution for the past 16 years.