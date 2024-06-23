Yoga prodigy inspires others to learn the indic art

TIRUPATI : In a remarkable display of dedication and talent, Dumpa Joshitha, an Intermediate student from Tirupati, has been practising yoga from the time she was in her sixth standard. Over the years, her commitment to the ancient indic-discipline has not only brought her personal fulfilment but also significant recognition on a national-level.

Joshitha’s journey in yoga began at a young age, and her passion quickly transformed into excellence. She has participated in numerous national-level yoga competitions, including a prestigious event held in Patiala, Punjab, consistently showcasing her prowess and bringing accolades to her hometown. Her success in these competitions is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and the guidance she has received from her mentor, S Pratima Reddy, a renowned yoga trainer from Tirupati.

Under the expert guidance of Pratima Reddy, Joshitha has mastered various Asanas, further honing her skills and technique. Her dedication to yoga and the benefits she has reaped from it have made her a source of inspiration for many in her community. Joshitha often shares her experiences and knowledge with peers, encouraging them to embrace yoga as a means of enhancing physical health and mental well-being.

“The most important aspect of learning yoga is to create a healthy mind in a healthy body, as well as being able to explore deeper aspects of consciousness. Students should inculcate the habit of meditation and yoga, as it will improve their thinking capabilities. They both are very important for all-round development,” said Joshitha.