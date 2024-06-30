‘Energy man’ on a decade-long mission to conserve resources

JHARKHAND: In the heart of Jharkhand, Ranjeet Sahu, fondly known as the “Energy Man,” embarks on his daily mission with unyielding dedication. Every morning, Sahu pedals his electric bicycle across 30-35 kilometers to switch off streetlights and promote energy and water conservation. His relentless efforts have made him a local hero, earning him respect and admiration, writes Mukesh Ranjan.
At 50, Ranjeet Sahu’s passion for energy conservation stems from his challenging childhood in Matlong village, Latehar. Growing up with scarce electricity—considering five to six hours of power a luxury—instilled in him a deep appreciation for energy and water as fundamental necessities. This early struggle laid the foundation for his lifelong mission.
A postgraduate with a B.Ed. degree, Sahu had dreams of becoming an exemplary teacher. However, his refusal to pay a bribe for a teaching position diverted his path towards societal betterment. Despite a favorable High Court ruling, his principled stand against corruption barred him from a para-teacher job. Undeterred, he channeled his efforts into energy conservation.
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” launched in 2014, Sahu expanded his mission beyond energy. Daily, he picks up garbage and cleans his locality, embodying the spirit of the cleanliness drive. “What is the use of education if one cannot think of social welfare?” Sahu muses, reflecting on his journey.
Sahu’s home is a testament to his principles. He has installed two bore-wells—one for drinking and household use, and another for rainwater harvesting. The rainwater collected on his roof drains into the latter, conserving water for future use. This practical application of his beliefs showcases his commitment to sustainable living.
Sahu’s day begins at 4 am. By 11 am, he returns home, having switched off numerous streetlights and spread awareness about energy conservation. “Streetlights are for nighttime use only,” he explains, urging people to conserve energy for future generations. He spends around Rs 100 daily from his pocket to repair or replace faulty switches, ensuring lights are turned off during the day.
Facing ridicule and threats has not deterred Sahu. He recalls being chased by policemen after pointing out their station’s unnecessary electricity usage. Yet, his resolve remains steadfast. “People may not know my house, but they know me as the ‘crazy man’ who picks up garbage,” he says with a chuckle, embracing his unique identity.