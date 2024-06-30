‘Energy man’ on a decade-long mission to conserve resources

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” launched in 2014, Sahu expanded his mission beyond energy. Daily, he picks up garbage and cleans his locality, embodying the spirit of the cleanliness drive. “What is the use of education if one cannot think of social welfare?” Sahu muses, reflecting on his journey.

Sahu’s home is a testament to his principles. He has installed two bore-wells—one for drinking and household use, and another for rainwater harvesting. The rainwater collected on his roof drains into the latter, conserving water for future use. This practical application of his beliefs showcases his commitment to sustainable living.

Sahu’s day begins at 4 am. By 11 am, he returns home, having switched off numerous streetlights and spread awareness about energy conservation. “Streetlights are for nighttime use only,” he explains, urging people to conserve energy for future generations. He spends around Rs 100 daily from his pocket to repair or replace faulty switches, ensuring lights are turned off during the day.

Facing ridicule and threats has not deterred Sahu. He recalls being chased by policemen after pointing out their station’s unnecessary electricity usage. Yet, his resolve remains steadfast. “People may not know my house, but they know me as the ‘crazy man’ who picks up garbage,” he says with a chuckle, embracing his unique identity.