Prakasam prodigy excels in yoga & dance

ONGOLE: Vallepu Dhana Sri Sai Sudarsini, known as Dhana Sri, a 14-year-old girl who excels in both yoga and dance. Her talent and dedication have earned her numerous accolades. She won first prize in both the Sub-Juniors Traditional and Artistic Solo categories at the ‘Fourth State-Level Yogasana Championship-2023’ held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Additionally, she secured eight place nationally at the ‘Third Sub-Junior, National Yogasana Sports Championship-2022-23’ conducted by the National Yogasana Sports Federation in Maharashtra.
Born in a middle-class family in Santhanuthalapadu (SN Padu) of Prakasam district, she is the elder daughter of Vallepu Balaji and Sarojini. Currently, Dhana Sri is studying Class X at Saraswathi High School in Tallur, alongside her younger sister, Anu Sri.
She recently bagged first prize in the ‘Dance Baby Dance’ competition, held in Inkollu town during the Bakrid festival. Furthermore, she performed a classical dance at the Srisailam Devasthanam premises during the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, 2024. She has also excelled in various local and regional Yogasana sports meets.
Her father, Vallepu Balaji, a 38-year-old professional film choreographer, has played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent. With a vision to see Dhana Sri become a prominent dancer in the Telugu Film Industry, Balaji has personally overseen her training in various dance forms. Dhana Sri’s decision to join yoga classes under the guidance of yoga guru Balasubrahmanyam from Ongole has further enhanced her skills.
She believes that yoga significantly complements her dance practice and contributes to her overall health. Her talents were recently showcased on the popular TV show ‘Sri Devi Drama Company,’ where she delivered a captivating performance. “My ambition is to be a great dancer and a yoga trainer in the country. My father Balaji is my hero and inspiration, and my yoga guru Bala Subrahmanyam has made me a skilled yoga performer. I aim to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga, especially among children and young people,” Dhana Sri shared.