Prakasam prodigy excels in yoga & dance

ONGOLE: Vallepu Dhana Sri Sai Sudarsini, known as Dhana Sri, a 14-year-old girl who excels in both yoga and dance. Her talent and dedication have earned her numerous accolades. She won first prize in both the Sub-Juniors Traditional and Artistic Solo categories at the ‘Fourth State-Level Yogasana Championship-2023’ held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Additionally, she secured eight place nationally at the ‘Third Sub-Junior, National Yogasana Sports Championship-2022-23’ conducted by the National Yogasana Sports Federation in Maharashtra.

Born in a middle-class family in Santhanuthalapadu (SN Padu) of Prakasam district, she is the elder daughter of Vallepu Balaji and Sarojini. Currently, Dhana Sri is studying Class X at Saraswathi High School in Tallur, alongside her younger sister, Anu Sri.

She recently bagged first prize in the ‘Dance Baby Dance’ competition, held in Inkollu town during the Bakrid festival. Furthermore, she performed a classical dance at the Srisailam Devasthanam premises during the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, 2024. She has also excelled in various local and regional Yogasana sports meets.