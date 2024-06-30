Show him the real character

UTTARAKHAND : In the picturesque district of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, Madhav Singh Negi, the headmaster of a Government Primary School, meticulously identified a flaw in the education system upon his appointment. This flaw, often overlooked by most educators despite their awareness of it, is frequently disregarded when it comes to students.
“We engage children throughout the year with textbooks, exams, sports, and debate competitions, but our education system lacks in instilling values, cultural traditions, and moral principles in children,” said headmaster Madhav Singh Negi.
Determined to bridge this gap, Negi has not confined the students at his school to just academic pursuits. He has taken the initiative to imbue them with multidimensional qualities rooted in moral values and Indian cultural traditions.
As a result, every child at the Government Primary School, Jailee in Jakholi block, is not only academically adept but also well-versed in ethics and moral values, reflecting the holistic approach Negi has instilled.
Residing in the mythologically significant Ukhimath block of Uttarakhand, Negi’s school often feels like a vibrant center of cultural expressions rather than just an educational institution. Classes at GPS Jailee do not start immediately after the morning prayer assembly. “I have designated time for a daily address based on traditional values and life principles after the school prayer,” Negi explained.
“It is not part of the curriculum, but I felt the need for it at a time when our new generation is moving away from our rich culture and traditions in the race of modernity,” he added.
Despite there being three government schools in the Jailee Gram Sabha, which has a population of only 653, GPS Jailee, under Negi’s leadership, boasts the highest number of students, with 25 children compared to the schools in Pali and Panrolla villages.
Negi’s innovative approach to school administration and pedagogy has garnered remarkable praise. During a visit by Mangesh Ghildiyal, former district magistrate of Rudraprayag and now Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, on Hindi Day in 2018, Ghildiyal was impressed by the students’ academic prowess and their strong understanding of cultural and ethical values.
Senior IAS officer Ghildiyal was so moved by the discipline and intellectual acumen of the children that he advised Negi to perpetuate this unique educational spark. As a token of appreciation, he awarded a cash prize to the children.
Born in 1971 in Paling village of Ukhimath tehsil in Rudraprayag district to Mola Devi and Sujan Singh Negi, Madhav Singh Negi married Satyeshwari Devi and has two sons, Somesh and Akhilesh. Recognizing his innovative initiatives, the education department awarded him the Governor’s Award in 2015 and the prestigious Shailish Matiyani State Educational Award in 2017. Additionally, Negi has been recognized by 13 different institutions for his unique contributions to education.
Negi’s interests extend beyond education; he has delved into spirituality and culture, studying astrology and immersing himself in the traditions of Kedarghati. He authored a significant book on Kedarghati, ‘Nanda,’ exploring the region’s folklore, including Jagar, Pandav, Bagdwal, and the globally renowned Nanda tradition. Negi is not just a talented artist but also an exemplary teacher and a nature enthusiast.
The essence of GPS Jailee is embodied in its prayer assembly, characterized by a creative approach through musical prayer gatherings. Alongside customary practices like lighting the lamp, Guru Vandana, and chanting the Gayatri Mantra, a daily discourse instills crucial habits aimed at molding students into sophisticated and well-rounded individuals.
Sharing his vision for education, Negi told this newspaper, “It is a dream of my life to establish a school where I can impart in-depth education in values to children and individuals of all age groups. Along with being educated, our aim is to instill cultural and social values in society, nurturing good citizens to ensure the creation of a prosperous society.”