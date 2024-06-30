Show him the real character

UTTARAKHAND : In the picturesque district of Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, Madhav Singh Negi, the headmaster of a Government Primary School, meticulously identified a flaw in the education system upon his appointment. This flaw, often overlooked by most educators despite their awareness of it, is frequently disregarded when it comes to students.

“We engage children throughout the year with textbooks, exams, sports, and debate competitions, but our education system lacks in instilling values, cultural traditions, and moral principles in children,” said headmaster Madhav Singh Negi.

Determined to bridge this gap, Negi has not confined the students at his school to just academic pursuits. He has taken the initiative to imbue them with multidimensional qualities rooted in moral values and Indian cultural traditions.

As a result, every child at the Government Primary School, Jailee in Jakholi block, is not only academically adept but also well-versed in ethics and moral values, reflecting the holistic approach Negi has instilled.

Residing in the mythologically significant Ukhimath block of Uttarakhand, Negi’s school often feels like a vibrant center of cultural expressions rather than just an educational institution. Classes at GPS Jailee do not start immediately after the morning prayer assembly. “I have designated time for a daily address based on traditional values and life principles after the school prayer,” Negi explained.

“It is not part of the curriculum, but I felt the need for it at a time when our new generation is moving away from our rich culture and traditions in the race of modernity,” he added.