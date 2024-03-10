Animal kingdom

RAJASTHAN : In the vast expanse of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, amidst the arid landscapes and bustling towns, lies a haven of compassion—a shelter home for animals and birds, where the wounded find solace, and the voiceless receive a lifeline.

At the helm of this shelter home stands Dr. Anil Khichar, a veterinary doctor whose unwavering dedication to the welfare of animals and birds has transformed countless lives and reshaped societal attitudes towards their suffering.

In Jhunjhunu, Churu, or Sikar of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Dr. Anil is recognized as a well-wisher of animals and birds, ready to treat any injured creature promptly, without charging a rupee. His only intent is to save the lives of these voiceless, at any cost.

His passion also keeps him very busy; people from many nearby cities—Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Pilani, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar often bring injured animals lying on roads to his shelter home in Jhunjhunu. Animals are brought in for treatment. On other occasions, the dedicated doctor himself rescues destitute creatures, providing them shelter.

Reflecting on his journey into the world of veterinary medicine, Dr. Anil shares, “During the four years of studies at the Government Rajasthan University of Veterinary Science in Bikaner, while treating animals and birds, I developed such sensitivity towards them that the purpose of my life changed.”