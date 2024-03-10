Animal kingdom

RAJASTHAN : In the vast expanse of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, amidst the arid landscapes and bustling towns, lies a haven of compassion—a shelter home for animals and birds, where the wounded find solace, and the voiceless receive a lifeline.
At the helm of this shelter home stands Dr. Anil Khichar, a veterinary doctor whose unwavering dedication to the welfare of animals and birds has transformed countless lives and reshaped societal attitudes towards their suffering.
In Jhunjhunu, Churu, or Sikar of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Dr. Anil is recognized as a well-wisher of animals and birds, ready to treat any injured creature promptly, without charging a rupee. His only intent is to save the lives of these voiceless, at any cost.
His passion also keeps him very busy; people from many nearby cities—Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Pilani, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar often bring injured animals lying on roads to his shelter home in Jhunjhunu. Animals are brought in for treatment. On other occasions, the dedicated doctor himself rescues destitute creatures, providing them shelter.
Reflecting on his journey into the world of veterinary medicine, Dr. Anil shares, “During the four years of studies at the Government Rajasthan University of Veterinary Science in Bikaner, while treating animals and birds, I developed such sensitivity towards them that the purpose of my life changed.”
He underscores the silent suffering endured by voiceless creatures, says, “These voiceless animals and birds get injured in accidents. They cannot share their pain, seek care and comfort. They keep enduring the pain, and when their power to bear is exhausted, they leave this world in agony. This is the reality of their destiny and suffering.” It was this realization that propelled him to dedicate his life to saving theirs. He adds, “But it was very painful and unbearable for me, so I made it the aim of my life to save theirs. I get solace and inspiration from knowing that those whose lives have been saved from treatment.”
Armed with his veterinary degree in 2014, Dr. Anil embarked on a mission to provide compassionate care to sick and injured animals and birds. His commitment to saving lives transcended financial gain; his primary objective was to alleviate suffering.
To facilitate his mission, initially he acquired a second-hand car, converting it into a makeshift ambulance to rescue animals in need. Dr. Anil’s veterinary expertise has since become a lifeline for thousands of creatures, earning him the gratitude of both animals and their human caretakers.
Despite bustling private practice focused on treating pets, Dr. Anil’s dedication to animal welfare remains unwavering. Supported by his family in his cause, who also take care of the rescued cretures, he channels most of his earnings into providing care to animals.
With his own funds, he purchased two bighas of land in Jhunjhunu, where he constructed a shelter equipped with essential facilities for animals’ well-being. Additionally, he procured an ambulance to ensure swift transportation of animals in emergencies, equipping it with a medical kit, rescue gear, essential medicines, a dedicated driver, and a team member.
Now, his shelter home is a haven for animals and birds in need, including those with severed wings or paralysis. A tall shelter home accommodates hundreds of pigeons, providing them with a safe sanctuary. Dr. Anil finds solace in the love and peace he sees when tending to the creatures under his care.
His selfless motives have not gone unnoticed. His dedication has inspired a ripple of compassion in his community, prompting a shift in attitudes towards animal welfare.
Looking ahead, Dr. Anil envisions a future where governments prioritise animal welfare, providing dedicated resources and infrastructure for their care. He asserts, “They are a part of our ecosystem; their protection is as important as that of people.”
Reflecting on the prevailing mindset towards animals in need, Dr. Anil observes, “People are not sensitive towards the pain of voiceless animals and birds. They are indifferent towards their suffering. Now, after our campaign, this mentality has started to change, at least among a few.”
Compassionate crusade
