Freshness in the farmlands

UTTARAKHAND : Hailing from a humble farming village Naugaon in the picturesque Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, Naresh Nautiyal once toiled as a labourer under the unforgiving sun on the rugged roads. Little did one know that he would not only liberate himself from this arduous existence but also emerge as an inspiration to countless unemployed and disheartened youth of the state towards self-sufficiency.

Born in February 1982, Naresh hails from a family of farmers. Raised alongside three brothers and a sister, the burden of managing the household fell on Naresh from a tender age. The family faced financial challenges as their traditional farming methods failed to generate adequate income, particularly due to the lack of profitability in their cash crops.

From a young age, Naresh firmly held the belief that a life devoid of education was akin to a bestial existence. With this ingrained in his mind, he made education a paramount long-term objective without allowing hindrances to deter him.

Diligently using the earnings from his labour to cover his tuition fees, Naresh successfully attained his graduation, adeptly juggling with managing his household expenses with his meagre income.

For about four years, Naresh toiled as a labourer while simultaneously pursuing his education before he joined a job. Naresh says, “In 2002, an NGO hired me for a job. Despite tireless work and dedication, after working there for seven years, when I left the job in 2009, my salary was almost unchanged. I took the exploitation I faced during my job in a positive light. I understood how the poor and middle-class farmers in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand are denied of opportunity everywhere, from the fields to the market.”