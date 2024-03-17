Great Rajkamal Circus: Continuing the act

VIJAYAPURA: CIRCUS — the six-letter word has enthralled generations of Indians for centuries. Much before the invasion of Shorts and Reels, and even before television, circuses were an important source of entertainment for people.
Holding some popcorn and popsicles, a 60-minute show with acrobats jumping off ropes and animals dancing to the tunes of the ringmaster took us to a different world. From the roar of the lions to the screech of monkeys, for many of us, circuses were our first encounter with wild animals.
But now, these images are just part of our memories. Competition from other forms of entertainment, coupled with laws banning the use of wild animals, and finally Covid, almost killed the circus industry in the country. But there is some silver lining, with circuses seeing a revival and a few enthusiasts still running the show.
One such is 46-year-old Rafique Shaikh, who runs Great Rajkamal Circus.
Having grown up watching the circus first managed by his grandfather and then his father, Shaikh is a witness to numerous changes in the industry. “You can call it a giant family, or our small world. It is everything for us,” Shaikh says with a smile.
Shaikh was so attached to the circus that he quit his job in the Railways to come back to manage his circus company. “After joining the Railways, I realised how much I missed circus, which is my family. I quit Railways to continue my tryst with the circus, which for me is a tradition,” he adds.
Great Rajkamal Circus at present has around 90 employees. “Though I am the present owner, neither my father nor I ever treated our artistes and staff as mere workers. They are like my family. The bonding remains strong, primarily because we spend months together in one place. We eat together, celebrate together and take care of each other,” he says.
‘A family, a world’
Suresh, who works at the circus, is now 56 years old. Hailing from Kerala, he has been associated with the circus for nearly three decades and has no plans of hanging up his boots anytime soon. “Circus has given me everything. I will stay with it as long as I can render my service,” he says with pride.
Naobison Thounaojam, a 28-year-old acrobat from Manipur, has been with the circus for two years. From Imphal, he says, “It is not merely a circus, but a tradition that is not only preserving a culture but also providing livelihoods to a number of people for generations.”
Recently married, Thounaojam says the circus gives him enough salary to take care of his expenses and send money back to his family in Manipur. He is part of an eight-member team, including five girls, from Manipur, performing at the circus.
Shaikh says the circus is a world in itself with its own barbers, mechanics, cooks, and tailors. “They travel with us wherever we move,” he adds. He is from Solapur in Maharashtra, but his employees come from all over the country — from Kerala to Manipur to Gujarat. “Some artistes and staff have been associated with us for over three decades, like Suresh. They joined us during my father’s time,” he says.
No charm behind the curtains
Though it is glitter, poise and adventure for the outside world, life behind the curtains is not easy for the artistes. “Till three decades ago, India was home to nearly 90 circuses. Almost all of them were profitable. But government policies, over the years, like banning animals and strict orders on labour, among others, dealt a severe blow to the industry,” rues Shaikh.
“What is disheartening is that the government banned using even domestic and pet animals. But the same animals are allowed to be used in other public events. Horses are used in weddings, bulls in traditional races, dogs are a man’s favourite pet and camels are used for various professional and domestic work. But the same animals cannot be used in a circus. The government should allow us to use at least domestic animals,” Shaikh says.
He also cannot understand why children should not be allowed to perform in the circus, while they are featured in movies and live shows as child artistes. “When children acting in films are treated as artistes, why is the same yardstick not applied to children performing in circuses,” he wonders.
Countries, like Russia, have opened academies to teach acrobatics to children. “Many such performers are later picked to participate in gymnastics at international events, like the Olympics. The reason why small children are picked for acrobatics is that it is easier to train them at a younger age as their bones and muscles are flexible. Trained at that age, they become perfect contortionists, gymnasts and acrobats. Russia considers such children as artistes and not child labourers. But in India, the story is entirely different. Here, a boy working at a garage or a circus is bracketed as a child labourer without understanding the fundamental difference,” Shaikh rues.
The government should bring necessary changes in child labour laws to differentiate between an artiste and a labourer, he says.
Circus owners are ready to adhere to strict guidelines when allowing children to perform, he says. “The government is free to conduct surprise visits or check the living and working conditions. If children complain of any ill-treatment, the authorities are free to take legal action against the owners. But the government should first come up with amendments to labour laws to allow children to perform with riders,” he says.
Without such changes, circuses will not get good artistes. The circus industry is on a ventilator today and it won’t take much time before the culture breathes its last, he concludes with dismay.