Great Rajkamal Circus: Continuing the act

VIJAYAPURA: CIRCUS — the six-letter word has enthralled generations of Indians for centuries. Much before the invasion of Shorts and Reels, and even before television, circuses were an important source of entertainment for people.

Holding some popcorn and popsicles, a 60-minute show with acrobats jumping off ropes and animals dancing to the tunes of the ringmaster took us to a different world. From the roar of the lions to the screech of monkeys, for many of us, circuses were our first encounter with wild animals.

But now, these images are just part of our memories. Competition from other forms of entertainment, coupled with laws banning the use of wild animals, and finally Covid, almost killed the circus industry in the country. But there is some silver lining, with circuses seeing a revival and a few enthusiasts still running the show.

One such is 46-year-old Rafique Shaikh, who runs Great Rajkamal Circus.

Having grown up watching the circus first managed by his grandfather and then his father, Shaikh is a witness to numerous changes in the industry. “You can call it a giant family, or our small world. It is everything for us,” Shaikh says with a smile.

Shaikh was so attached to the circus that he quit his job in the Railways to come back to manage his circus company. “After joining the Railways, I realised how much I missed circus, which is my family. I quit Railways to continue my tryst with the circus, which for me is a tradition,” he adds.

Great Rajkamal Circus at present has around 90 employees. “Though I am the present owner, neither my father nor I ever treated our artistes and staff as mere workers. They are like my family. The bonding remains strong, primarily because we spend months together in one place. We eat together, celebrate together and take care of each other,” he says.