Celebration of art & poetry at BIC

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Centre (BIC) is celebrating the art of poetry in an extraordinary way through a fusion of art, culture, and a sustainable lifestyle exhibition. The two-day Glass House Festival of Poetry 2024 kicked off on Saturday with artists, poetry enthusiasts, and writers coming together under one roof. The exhibition was inaugurated by Veena Jain, national director, International Beauty Pageants and Mrs India Globe. It was curated by Minnku Buttar, wellness coach and her team Jasbir Narula.

This year the Glass House Festival is celebrated with the theme of ‘Planet, Prosperity, People and Peace’. A total of 68 poets and speakers will be sharing their ideas in person, while 25 poets will be joining online from around the globe to celebrate the different artistic expressions.

The different panels of poets will be responding to current issues through their powerful words and reading sessions. There will also be art and poetry on films, workshops, panel discussions, lectures, performances, awards, book signings, and pop-up stalls.

Apart from creativity taking centre stage, the exhibition of lifestyle treasures is a treat for the visitors organised in collaboration with ‘Artmantram.’ Based on the ideas of sustainability and eco-friendly, the 25 stalls are spread across two floors. From hand-painted cloth pieces and sarees, home decor, unique jewellery pieces, and self-care products to delicious gourmet food, one can relish all of it while listening to some poetry.

Keen on spreading a sustainable lifestyle message, Veena spoke to the entrepreneurs and their special skills in creating mesmerising art pieces with organic materials on day one. The director also made sure to support small businesses by buying some of the products at the stalls and encouraging others to do so.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Minnku said that it is crucial to understand the responsibility humans have towards nature. “The Earth in its artsy nature and amplitude treasures is always readjusting to human existence and needs. It is our responsibility to protect, sustain and nourish it. We should not leave any toxicity behind. That is why we consciously choose organic and sustainable products for our exhibition.”