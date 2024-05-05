Andhra's Araku coffee shop makes students ‘earn while learn’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of the ‘Earn While Learn’ programme, Government College in Rajamahendravaram has collaborated with Araku Beverages Limited, Guntur, to set up an Araku Coffee shop on the college campus. The initiative aims to support students financially while providing them with hands-on experience. Araku Coffee, celebrated for its exquisite flavour crafted by tribal women of Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh, has garnered international recognition, including the prestigious Gold Medal at the Prix Epicures OR 2018 Award in Paris, France and accolades from UN leaders.
Managed by students, the shop operated under the principle of profit-sharing, with 50% of profits going directly to the students and the remainder being allocated to the Poor Students Welfare Fund. The initiative aligns with UGC’s proposal to introduce earn-while-learn schemes in higher education institutions, aiding students from socioeconomically disadvantaged background in supporting their education and enhancing their employability.
College principal Dr Ramachandra RK spearheaded the setting up of the student-maintained Araku Coffee house. The infrastructure of the coffee shop, designed under the guidance of the Canteen Committee, prioritises quality without compromise, sourcing milk from public or cooperative organisations.
The college envisions expanding its support to products from AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd in the future. Students operate the shop in three shifts per week, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Canteen Committee. This hands-on experience complements their academic pursuits while promoting social responsibility through profit-sharing and contributions to Poor Students Welfare Fund.
To streamline operations, six students oversee the Coffee house weekly, submitting consolidated accounts to the Canteen Committee. The Arts College’s Alumni Association and the Walkers Association collaborate to boost coffee sales, further supporting student initiatives.
Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Dr Pola Bhaskar, recently commended students working at the Araku Coffee Hub and provided equipment to enhance productivity. Additionally, the concept of ‘Sponsored Coffee’ introduced by the college principal facilitates faculty support for hostellers, reflecting a commitment to community welfare.
Emphasising sustainability, the college procures coffee cups from the franchiser and tea cups from local vendors, minimising plastic usage and promoting eco-conscious practices. Hygiene and cleanliness are paramount, ensuring the Araku Coffee shop maintains high standards of operation.
Distinguished visitors, including Chief Secretary of Puducherry, Dr Sharat Chauhan, and Ch Ramachandra Murthy from the Aerospace Engineering Department at Kanpur, praised the college’s leadership in promoting tribal products through the Araku Coffee shop. Coordinator of the Canteen Committee, Venkaeswararao K, highlights the opportunities for students to develop their personality, gain technical skills, and nurture entrepreneurial abilities through the initiative. Furthermore, the college has cemented its commitment to student empowerment by offering internships with Araku Beverages Ltd.