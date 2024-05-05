Andhra's Araku coffee shop makes students ‘earn while learn’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of the ‘Earn While Learn’ programme, Government College in Rajamahendravaram has collaborated with Araku Beverages Limited, Guntur, to set up an Araku Coffee shop on the college campus. The initiative aims to support students financially while providing them with hands-on experience. Araku Coffee, celebrated for its exquisite flavour crafted by tribal women of Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh, has garnered international recognition, including the prestigious Gold Medal at the Prix Epicures OR 2018 Award in Paris, France and accolades from UN leaders.

Managed by students, the shop operated under the principle of profit-sharing, with 50% of profits going directly to the students and the remainder being allocated to the Poor Students Welfare Fund. The initiative aligns with UGC’s proposal to introduce earn-while-learn schemes in higher education institutions, aiding students from socioeconomically disadvantaged background in supporting their education and enhancing their employability.

College principal Dr Ramachandra RK spearheaded the setting up of the student-maintained Araku Coffee house. The infrastructure of the coffee shop, designed under the guidance of the Canteen Committee, prioritises quality without compromise, sourcing milk from public or cooperative organisations.

The college envisions expanding its support to products from AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd in the future. Students operate the shop in three shifts per week, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Canteen Committee. This hands-on experience complements their academic pursuits while promoting social responsibility through profit-sharing and contributions to Poor Students Welfare Fund.