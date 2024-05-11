Historic: A tribal from Meghalaya becomes state's first woman DGP

GUWAHATI: History was created in Meghalaya on Saturday when the state government appointed Idashisha Nongrang as the director general of police (DGP).

A 1992 batch Indian Police Service officer, Nongrang belongs to the Khasi community, one of the state's three major tribes. She will replace LR Bishnoi who will demit office on May 19.

Nongrang, who is currently serving as Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence, is the first woman from the state to don the DGP's mantle. In 2021, she had served as acting DGP.

An official notification said, "…the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti Idashisha Nongrang… as the Director General of Police… with effect from May 20, 2024."

She will serve in the post till May 19, 2026.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the senior police officer.

"Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!" Sangma wrote on X.

The Union Public Service Commission had recommended the names of Nongrang besides Ram Prasad Meena, ADG, Border Security Force; and Deepak Kumar, ADG, Central Reserve Police Force, for appointment in the post.

Nongrang was a frontrunner. Three major political parties had demanded her appointment in the post stating that as she is a local, she will understand the state's various intricacies better while discharging duties as DGP.

The United Democratic Party, which is a component of the National People's Party-led coalition government, said it would be historic if she is appointed in the post considering that another local, Donald Philips Wahlang, is serving as the state's chief secretary.

The BJP – another constituent of the government – said Nongrang is an upright officer and she has a vast experience in working in the state.

An opposition party 'Voice of the People Party' said it has no doubt Nongrang would be able to the strengthen the police-public relationship as she is a local.