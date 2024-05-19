It’s an honour to be a blood donor

CHENNAI: It was a misdial back in 2007 that started it all for Srivatsav Vema, founder of the Platelet Club.

The 43-year-old was in a review meeting at work, when he received a call from an unknown number. To Vema’s puzzlement, the person on the other end asked in a hurried tone, “We need blood, haven’t you reached yet, you are an O Positive donor, right?” He quickly cut the line since it was clear the caller had the wrong number.

However, once the meeting got over, he thought about what is stopping him from being a donor. Moments later, he called back and reached the Government Maternity Hospital, Egmore. He was informed of a pregnant woman in need of blood. Although Vema could not donate owing to a medical condition, he ended up finding a donor from his workplace. And so it went.

Soon enough, he received another request for blood, and arranged for it through a colleague at work. Days, months and years went by, the requirement for blood only seemed to be increasing.

Today, Srivatsav Vema is engaged in full-time blood donation work and has saved hundreds of lives in the process. He has organised hundreds of blood donation camps in government hospitals and other places, under the banner of Platelet Club he founded. Still, Vema attributes all the good work being done to the many voluntary donors of the organisation.

Srivatsav Vema and his team of donors have had many experiences that serve to motivate them in their endeavours. They recall one such instance back in 2021 that left a lasting impact on their lives. An eight-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with blood cancer, was in need of a blood transfusion. Vema’s team helped him throughout the treatment. Later, after the boy went back home, he wrote a book ‘A Cauldron of Mixed Thoughts’, which he dedicated to the Platelet Club. The first page of it read, “Dedicated to all blood and platelet donors around the world. Shout out to Srivatsav Vema and the good folks at the Platelet Club (Chennai).”