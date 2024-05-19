Triumphs, Trials & Tenacity: Story of 20-year-old grandmaster

HYDERABAD: With a renewed interest in chess among the country’s youth, players from India are making a mark in the 64-square battlefield across the world. However, India’s 74th Grandmaster (GM) and Telangana’s fourth in hostry, Rahul Srivasthav Peddi, will be taking on a new fight — Youth Summit 2024 — annually organised by the World Bank Group, scheduled for May 30–31 in Washington DC, the capital city of US.
“I will be attending conferences and participating in case challenges,” Rahul tells TNIE over the phone. He is pursuing a Bachelors in Finance and Economics at the University of Texas in Dallas.
The 20-year-old started his chess journey around 14 years back at the age of six. He was introduced to this “peaceful yet intellectually stimulating game”, as he puts it, of 64 squares by his mother, Vijaya Lakshmi P.
For her, it was a way to inculcate a new hobby as well as an escape from the outdoor activities, which she felt were not productive for her child. Furthermore, she was left impressed by Rahul’s attention span at such a tender age.
“Every day, there used to be advertisements in newspapers to get the children enrolled. That is when I thought it was better to enrol him in a local academy instead of merely indulging in nuisance with other children. His concentration power was also remarkable. Whenever I would give him some work, he would sit until the time, sometimes for hours, he finishes it,” Vijaya, a former microbiologist, tells TNIE.
However, within a period of a few months, both she and her spouse, Srikanth Peddi, an engineer with a Japanese firm, noticed immense progress in their son’s game.
“We were shocked to see that he started winning tournaments within a few months. After that, my husband, who is both a chess and cricket enthusiast, started focusing daily on his game with him. Coaches also started approaching us to make Rahul enrol in their respected academies,” recollects Vijaya.
But as the adage says, you can’t taste success until you taste failure. The same happened with the GM, who achieved the coveted title in 2022 after breaking the 2500 (Elo points) barrier in live FIDE (International Chess Federation) ratings during the 9th Cattolica Chess Festival in Italy.
Ups and downs
Rahul views that the most significant hurdle in his career so far emerged during my pursuit of the GM title, right around the Covid-19 pandemic.
“My progress stalled, leaving me and my team perplexed. I realized that the onus for my chess growth ultimately fell on me and I began practising to improve my game, not just at the request of my parents or coach. This mindset shift was crucial for my growth in chess,” he asserts, adding that getting the final norm (a high level of performance in a tournament) was a defining moment in his chess career.
With a FIDE rating of 2452, he currently stands in the 1073rd spot globally and 67th in India.
All these years Vijaya, who accompanied her son to the majority of the tournaments, believes that learning comes more from losing than winning. She has followed a special mantra to cope with bad days at tournaments.
“While travelling with him, I used to read psychology books, from which I picked up a few things. We both used to go on long walks when he had lost a certain game and discuss the plan on the way back.”
The 20-year-old, an alumnus of Sadhu Vaswani International School in Hyderabad, trained under Murli Krishna Gangaraju at his academy in Ponnur, Guntur, from 2011 to 2015. Later, he shifted to the RACE Academy of noted coach NVS Ramaraju — who has trained both India’s second-highest-ranked player Arjun Erigaisi as well as grandmaster Dronavalli Harika — in Madhapur and later with Dutch GM Sipke Ernst.
Rahul’s major achievements include winning the Washington Open and podium finishes at the World Open, Philadelphia Open, Asian Youth (Under 10) and Commonwealth chess championships.
“He used to enjoy every activity: playing games or solving puzzles. At that time only, he had this peculiar quality of playing games against two to three people at once in a blindfold format. He usually played with the older kids in the academy and gradually matured ahead of time,” recounts Gangaraju while speaking to TNIE.
During the pandemic, a change of mindset led Rahul to realise the significance of studies as much as chess in his life. “After seeing other children focusing on their careers during the pandemic, he also made up his mind to study and got a full scholarship,” his mother adds.
Just like his peers, the Candidates event 2024 was special for him. For him, the most important reason was that it featured an unprecedented number of Indian players (three). He also lauded the “impressive accomplishment” of Tamil Nadu’s teenage chess prodigy, Gukesh D, who went on to win the coveted event.
Request for governmental support
Meanwhile, Rahul hopes that the Telangana government will also start providing support to chess players on par with Tamil Nadu.
“We are a state which has 7 GMs, one of the highest in the country. Growing up, I saw players from other states benefiting from coaching camps, international tournaments and financial rewards. Unfortunately, our state has lagged significantly in providing such support,” he laments.
He is currently training with GM Julio Sadorra of the Philippines at his university. For his mother, most of the players belong to middle-class income groups, who require the support of the state government.
“Rahul has also not received the GM reward (around Rs 3 lakh–Rs 4 lakh). Only one player has received the amount (Rs 2.5 crore awarded to V Praneeth by the previous BRS government). Like Tamil Nadu, if the Telangana government also provides proper support, more players will come up, otherwise, they will also think why to play and instead focus on their careers,” stresses Vijaya.