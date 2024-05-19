Triumphs, Trials & Tenacity: Story of 20-year-old grandmaster

HYDERABAD: With a renewed interest in chess among the country’s youth, players from India are making a mark in the 64-square battlefield across the world. However, India’s 74th Grandmaster (GM) and Telangana’s fourth in hostry, Rahul Srivasthav Peddi, will be taking on a new fight — Youth Summit 2024 — annually organised by the World Bank Group, scheduled for May 30–31 in Washington DC, the capital city of US.

“I will be attending conferences and participating in case challenges,” Rahul tells TNIE over the phone. He is pursuing a Bachelors in Finance and Economics at the University of Texas in Dallas.

The 20-year-old started his chess journey around 14 years back at the age of six. He was introduced to this “peaceful yet intellectually stimulating game”, as he puts it, of 64 squares by his mother, Vijaya Lakshmi P.

For her, it was a way to inculcate a new hobby as well as an escape from the outdoor activities, which she felt were not productive for her child. Furthermore, she was left impressed by Rahul’s attention span at such a tender age.

“Every day, there used to be advertisements in newspapers to get the children enrolled. That is when I thought it was better to enrol him in a local academy instead of merely indulging in nuisance with other children. His concentration power was also remarkable. Whenever I would give him some work, he would sit until the time, sometimes for hours, he finishes it,” Vijaya, a former microbiologist, tells TNIE.

However, within a period of a few months, both she and her spouse, Srikanth Peddi, an engineer with a Japanese firm, noticed immense progress in their son’s game.

“We were shocked to see that he started winning tournaments within a few months. After that, my husband, who is both a chess and cricket enthusiast, started focusing daily on his game with him. Coaches also started approaching us to make Rahul enrol in their respected academies,” recollects Vijaya.

But as the adage says, you can’t taste success until you taste failure. The same happened with the GM, who achieved the coveted title in 2022 after breaking the 2500 (Elo points) barrier in live FIDE (International Chess Federation) ratings during the 9th Cattolica Chess Festival in Italy.