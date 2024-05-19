Varsha BV: Pothole warrior

MYSURU: In a commendable display of community service and civic responsibility, Varsha BV, a woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Mandya Central Police Station, has taken significant steps to address the long-standing issue of pothole-ridden roads in her area.
Witnessing the daily struggles of motorists near Mandya’s Holalu Circle, Varsha decided to personally fund and oversee the repair of the damaged road stretch, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to her community.
The bad condition of the road was causing significant inconvenience and danger to motorists and pedestrians. Determined to make a difference, Varsha, who travels the same route daily, decided to take the matter into her hands. She called up labourers, hired tippers and arranged for backhoes to fill the numerous potholes with mud, ensuring a smoother and safer ride for all.
Her initiative involved substantial personal expenditure. Her action has garnered widespread appreciation from residents, who were suffering bumpy rides for months.
Varsha told The New Sunday Express, “I couldn’t stand by and watch people suffer daily due to these potholes. As a public servant, I felt it was my duty to take action and improve the situation.”
Her proactive approach has set an inspiring example, and she is determined to continue. “I won’t stop. I have come across more such potholes in the vicinity, and to the extent possible by me, I will address these issues for the well-being of the public,” she said.
Madhu, who owns a shop nearby, recalls how bad the road condition was. “The pothole was so huge that the heavy rain last week made it look like a small pond. With no proper lighting at night, commuters would struggle to take this route. This initiative by the police stands tall and sets an example for other officials who have are negligent towards fixing this road,” he said.
This is not the first time Varsha has caught the attention of the people of Mandya. Two years ago, the bond between Varsha and her father BS Venkatesh was highlighted in a rare moment of familial pride and professional legacy. Then, Varsha, who had become a PSI, took charge from her father, who was performing his duties as a PSI at the same police station, before receiving his transfer orders.
Varsha’s actions serve as a testament to the impact that individuals can make when they take personal responsibility for the well-being of their community.
Varsha has pledged to continue her efforts, saying, “This is just the beginning. I have identified other problematic areas, and I am committed to addressing them as well. It’s about making our community a better place for everyone.”
Her inspiring story continues to motivate others, as people in the region now look to their officials with renewed hope and expectations for change.