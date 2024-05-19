Varsha BV: Pothole warrior

MYSURU: In a commendable display of community service and civic responsibility, Varsha BV, a woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Mandya Central Police Station, has taken significant steps to address the long-standing issue of pothole-ridden roads in her area.

Witnessing the daily struggles of motorists near Mandya’s Holalu Circle, Varsha decided to personally fund and oversee the repair of the damaged road stretch, demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to her community.

The bad condition of the road was causing significant inconvenience and danger to motorists and pedestrians. Determined to make a difference, Varsha, who travels the same route daily, decided to take the matter into her hands. She called up labourers, hired tippers and arranged for backhoes to fill the numerous potholes with mud, ensuring a smoother and safer ride for all.

Her initiative involved substantial personal expenditure. Her action has garnered widespread appreciation from residents, who were suffering bumpy rides for months.

Varsha told The New Sunday Express, “I couldn’t stand by and watch people suffer daily due to these potholes. As a public servant, I felt it was my duty to take action and improve the situation.”

Her proactive approach has set an inspiring example, and she is determined to continue. “I won’t stop. I have come across more such potholes in the vicinity, and to the extent possible by me, I will address these issues for the well-being of the public,” she said.