Nokul Dutta: A caregiver devoted to power of brighter today & tomorrow

WEST BENGAL: Nokul Dutta witnessed an elderly man writhing in pain in his neighborhood, with no one to attend to him. Moved by the man’s plight, Nokul gathered a few compassionate individuals from the locality and took the man to the hospital, ultimately saving his life during the COVID-19 lockdown. Dutta, a good Samaritan and resident of Dum Dum, has been running an NGO, Dum Dum Mondali, since 2013 to assist the distressed and underprivileged. His efforts have been widely applauded by many in his community.

According to Dutta, their focus has been to build trust in the social sector through strong due diligence and by assisting people in times of need. “During the lockdown period, we provided food to the poor, destitute children, and also assisted them with medical emergencies. Around 200 ambulances were dispatched to various parts of Dum Dum to transport COVID patients to hospitals,” he said.