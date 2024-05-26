Telangana's karate stars bag national team spots

HYDERABAD: Six karatekas (practitioners of karate) from Telangana made it to the podium at the KIO All India Karate Championship 2024, with two of them winning gold medals and earning selection to represent the Indian national junior team.

The championship was held at the multi-purpose hall, Parade Ground, Dehradun, from May 9 to May 14.

Among the five athletes, Karthik Reddy Arabandi won gold in the Junior U-76 kg kumite category and a bronze in the junior kata category. Yug Harsola secured gold in the U-15 kata cadet category. The remaining four sportspersons won bronze medals: Basita Tafseen (U-50 kg kumite category), Ramu (senior U-60 kg kumite category), Shivathmika (cadet kata category) and Ramanuja (U-63 kg kumite category).

Arabandi and Harsola have been selected to represent the Indian National Junior Team at the upcoming South Asian Championship (Bhutan), Asian Championship (Philippines), Commonwealth Championship (Bangladesh) and WKF World Championship (Italy).

Finishing in the top eight, Arabandi, Ramu, Tafseen and Asma (U-68 kg) automatically qualified for the forthcoming National Games in Uttarakhand in October.

All the players have been groomed by veteran coach Keerthan Kondru, who runs My Dojo Karate Academy in Nizampet and serves as the kumite coach of the Indian team. Kondru was recently elected as the Joint Secretary of the National Federation.