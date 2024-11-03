Green memories: Dad sows plants to honour son

RANIPET: When MK Isai Amudhu, a promising student killed himself after his grade in the Class 12 exam didn’t match his expectation, his father G Munusamy often found himself in the foothills of the nearby Kanchanagari Hills contemplating suicide for months on end.

Amudhu was a bright student who excelled in both academics and extra-curricular activities and aspired to join the civil services after becoming a doctor like his elder brother MK Ilakiyaperunthagai. Always anxious about measuring up to his brother, he ranked second in his Class 10 exam in his school despite nursing anxiety for which he sought medical treatment. “My son was so talented. I don’t know what changed, but the pressure of exams started to weigh on him,” 56-year-old Munusamy recounts.

“As parents, we never pressured our children for marks. But despite our support, he became increasingly anxious. The burden of failure gnawed into his fragile mental health and took a toll on July 2021 when CBSE announced the Class 12 results without conducting the exam due to Covid protocol. He just got 400 out of 500 when CBSE announced the results. He was expecting to top the exam,” Munusamy said. “My son left us, writing a note which said, ‘I don’t wish to live; no one is the reason for my death. Kindly take care of my brother and help him achieve something big.”

The loss left Munusamy and his family in shock. “It was devastating. For months, I was gripped by thoughts of ending my life and found myself often at the Kanchanagiri Hills, contemplating the same,” he admits. But this personal tragedy has goaded Munusamy, a former civil engineer, to find a deeper purpose. He has made his late son Amudhu’s love for nature his own pursuit of happiness. His son used to often trek the Kanchanagiri Hills with his mother, finding joy in every moment. Three years ago, Munusamy sat alone on the hills, his thoughts consumed with despair. A social worker named Saravanan Lavanya noticed him and, on hearing Munusamy’s story, urged him to think differently. “These hills need you to plant trees. Why don’t you devote yourself to that?” Saravanan said. “My son always wanted to do something for these hills. That’s what finally pushed me to plant trees,” he says,” Munusamy says.