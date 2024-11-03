Helping music students realise their dreams

NIZAMABAD : For every music student and teacher, participating in the Tyagaraja Aradhana festival held annually in Tiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, is a cherished dream. Dr T Swapnarani, an assistant lecturer at the Government Music School in Nizamabad, is making strides to fulfil this dream for her students.

Recently, the family of the late musician and Sangeetha Vidwan Prathapa Ramakrishnaiah, along with late Srimathi Annapurnamma’s kin, organised a Tyagaraja Aradhanosthvam with Shathagalarchana at the Rama Mandir in Shekkarnagar, Bodhan.

Ramakrishnaiah, a respected music teacher and advocate of classical music in Shakkarnagar, taught Carnatic music privately and trained many students. Driven by a passion for music, his family organised the event to promote classical music across urban and rural communities.

Dr Swapnarani, who has been teaching music for over two decades, performed at the event with her students and alumni, earning warm applause.

Together, they sang various krithis, including Endaro Mahanu Bhavulu Adariki Vandanamulu, Brochevarevaruraa, Samajavaragamana and Rama Kodhanda Rama. The rendition of Rama Bhadrachala Rama by the Shathagalarchana team was one of the highlights. Other keertanas also resonated with the audience, and the programme extended for over three hours.

In her performances, Dr Swapnarani inspires people of all ages to pursue music, which she believes brings peace and fulfilment to life. She expressed gratitude to the musicians who accompanied her with various instruments, enriching the experience.

‘Music is integral to society’

One of the main organisers, P Gowri Shankara Sastry, shared how music has been integral to their family, urging other families to do the same to foster a more culturally enriched society.

Historian Yadava Rao Joshi, who collaborated with Ramakrishnaiah in promoting classical music, reflected on Ramakrishnaiah’s dedication and his contributions to Rama Navami celebrations at the temple. Musician Rakesh Vaidya also spoke of his close association with Ramakrishnaiah.

Additional guests, including Judge Sheshatalpa Sai and Bodhan Town Police Circle Inspector Venkata Narayana, attended and shared words of encouragement. Writer and poet Kasala Naresh anchored the event, and organisers honoured all guests and participants with mementoes and certificates.