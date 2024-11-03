Running for a brighter future

KHAMMAM: At an age when most young adults are just beginning to explore their independence and dreams, 18-year-old Sk Afreen from Khammam is racing ahead — not just to win medals but to support her family. A cheetah on the track, this second-year BA student has set her sights on using her athletic talent to help her family break free from the clutches of poverty.

She primarily competes in the 200- and 400-metre sprints and the triple jump categories. For the 18-year-old, it all began when her father, Raheem, took her to the Sardar Patel Stadium in the city about four years ago. Afreen was mesmerised by the sight of young girls exercising, training and speaking to the coaches. Soon after, she enrolled in an athletics programme under local coach Md Ghouse.

Afreen’s determination and hard work have already led her to notable achievements. She recently secured second place in the Telangana South Zone Athletics Championship, held at the Regional Sports Hostel Stadium in Karimnagar from October 30 to November 1.

She also took second place in the 10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships in the 400- and 200-metre races, held at Osmania University in Hyderabad on September 19 and 20. Furthermore, she achieved third place in the Junior National Athletics Championships at Nagarjuna University in Guntur, held from October 17-19. Earlier, she also claimed third place in the Telangana State Youth 400-metre Athletics Championship, held at JN Stadium in Hanamkonda from October 6-7.

Despite her achievements, Afreen’s journey has been far from easy. Her father, Raheem, works as a home guard in the Khammam police department, with his entire family relying on his salary. Supporting Afreen’s athletic needs has placed a financial strain on him. “We’re facing hardships in providing her equipment,” Raheem shared, mentioning that he recently purchased a pair of shoes for Rs 12,000, half his monthly income.

“If someone could help us, it would make a big difference,” he added, hopeful for donors who might support his daughter’s aspirations.