From tragedy to triumph

GUJARAT : In 1969, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, became the backdrop of tragedy as communal riots erupted, culminating in a devastating moment for a 12-yearold boy named Chandu Bhati. Amid the chaos, a bomb was hurled near his home in the Shankarbhuvan area. In a split second, the boy covered his mouth in fear as the explosion claimed both his hands below the elbow. Today, at 67, Chandu resides in the Wadaj area of Ahmedabad, a beacon of resilience and inspiration.
After overcoming his childhood trauma, he pursued his education and built a successful career in government service. Now retired, Chandu has dedicated his life to uplifting others with disabilities. He actively collaborates with organisations to implement impactful programs aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.
With a lifelong passion for sports, Chandu joined a parasports organisation postretirement, where he has played a crucial role in training athletes, including the celebrated Bhavina Patel, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Chandu’s life began on April 1, 1957, in a humble Dhobi family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Growing up in poverty, his parents worked tirelessly to provide education and a better future for their children. However, their hopes were shattered when Chandu, at the tender age of 12, lost both his hands in the riots. Despite this harrowing experience, Chandu’s spirit remained unbroken, and he transformed his adversity into a force for good. When Chandu opened his eyes in the hospital, he faced a harsh new reality: he had recovered physically but was now living without hands.
This boy from a struggling family felt as though a mountain of adversity had fallen upon him. For three long years, Chandu fought tirelessly through medical procedures and rehabilitation, missing out on his education during this challenging time.
But upon his recovery, he encountered another significant hurdle: how to continue his studies without hands? Undeterred, Chandu urged his father to enrol him in the Apaang Manav Mandal school, a place that would not only accommodate his unique needs but also reignite his passion for learning. Chandu faced yet another daunting challenge when he sought admission to the school.
The administration initially refused, citing his physical condition. After persistent pleas from Chandu’s father, the school agreed, only after throwing a challenge at him to test his ability.
Chandu embraced this challenge, proving himself capable of what many thought impossible. After impressing the staff with his resourcefulness, he was granted admission.
Throughout his journey, Chandu persevered, completing his education through 12th grade despite facing hurdles along the way. After completing the school, Chandu set his sights on higher education, enrolling in a college where he studied alongside able-bodied peers. It was during this time that Chandu also discovered his passion for sports. Upon graduating, he secured a position as a talati minister (panchayat secretary). However, feeling unfulfilled, he decided to pursue a junior clerk exam and successfully joined the Ahmedabad District Panchayat’s education department.
Yet, Chandu’s journey was far from easy. Once in the workforce, he faced numerous trials, often enduring ridicule and insults from colleagues and superiors. Chandu reflects on those challenging times, stating, “Because I have no hands, government officials often hesitated to assign me tasks, questioning how I would lift files or sign documents. Yet, I turned that insult into strength.” He adds, “I poured my heart into my work and was honoured to receive the Best Government Employee award twice.”
Chandu not only excelled in his government job but also developed a remarkable range of skills, showcasing his ambidexterity through his passion for painting. His talent flourished, leading him to win numerous awards in both district and state-level competitions.
But, the enthusiasm fo r sport s always remained. Chandu share s, “Sports has always been my passion. After losing my arms, I struggled to overcome the trauma and redirected my energy into athletics, competing at state and national levels. My first significant achievement came in 1972-1973 when I won a gold medal for running and a bronze medal in the long jump at the National Sports.”
Chandu has not only made his mark as an accomplished athlete but also as a cricket manager for the state-level team. His adventurous spirit shines through in his love for mountain climbing; he has successfully summited many peaks and tackled the challenging routes to Amarnath. Despite his disability, he is an adept swimmer.
Chandu’s journey is supported by his wife, Kokila, who, too, is a differently-abled person and has firmly stood by him. Their son is now a successful software engineer, and their daughter has settled in America.
Together, Chandu and Kokila have faced numerous challenges in creating a happy life for their family. Chandu is deeply committed to uplifting others with disabilities and actively engaging with various social organisations.
He has established a marriage bureau specifically for disabled individuals and is a key member of the Disabled People Advocacy Group, which offers legal assistance to those in need. In addition, Chandu serves as the secretary of the Para Sports Association of Gujarat, advocating for the inclusion of disabled individuals in sports. Chandu’s dedication extends to multiple organisations aimed at empowering differently- abled individuals, reinforcing his commitment to making a positive impact in their lives.