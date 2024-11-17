From tragedy to triumph

GUJARAT : In 1969, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, became the backdrop of tragedy as communal riots erupted, culminating in a devastating moment for a 12-yearold boy named Chandu Bhati. Amid the chaos, a bomb was hurled near his home in the Shankarbhuvan area. In a split second, the boy covered his mouth in fear as the explosion claimed both his hands below the elbow. Today, at 67, Chandu resides in the Wadaj area of Ahmedabad, a beacon of resilience and inspiration.

After overcoming his childhood trauma, he pursued his education and built a successful career in government service. Now retired, Chandu has dedicated his life to uplifting others with disabilities. He actively collaborates with organisations to implement impactful programs aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.

With a lifelong passion for sports, Chandu joined a parasports organisation postretirement, where he has played a crucial role in training athletes, including the celebrated Bhavina Patel, a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Chandu’s life began on April 1, 1957, in a humble Dhobi family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Growing up in poverty, his parents worked tirelessly to provide education and a better future for their children. However, their hopes were shattered when Chandu, at the tender age of 12, lost both his hands in the riots. Despite this harrowing experience, Chandu’s spirit remained unbroken, and he transformed his adversity into a force for good. When Chandu opened his eyes in the hospital, he faced a harsh new reality: he had recovered physically but was now living without hands.

This boy from a struggling family felt as though a mountain of adversity had fallen upon him. For three long years, Chandu fought tirelessly through medical procedures and rehabilitation, missing out on his education during this challenging time.

But upon his recovery, he encountered another significant hurdle: how to continue his studies without hands? Undeterred, Chandu urged his father to enrol him in the Apaang Manav Mandal school, a place that would not only accommodate his unique needs but also reignite his passion for learning. Chandu faced yet another daunting challenge when he sought admission to the school.

The administration initially refused, citing his physical condition. After persistent pleas from Chandu’s father, the school agreed, only after throwing a challenge at him to test his ability.