In uniform & unstoppable

HYDERABAD: Hailing from a family where women have often been relegated to the background, it was a rare delight for Uppunuthala Aruna to see her young daughter, Uppunuthala Sowmya, commanding 1,211 constables at the passing out parade of the 2024 batch of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC).

As parade commander, Sowmya received accolades from the head of state’s police force, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jithender at the Telangana State Police Academy (TGPA) recently, a moment of pride for her family and community.

With unwavering support from her family, Sowmya is a shining example of how perseverance and belief can break barriers.

Hailing from Tirumulagiri village in Palakurthi mandal of Jangaon district, Sowmya pursued her education in government institutions, including BTech from Kakatiya University, where she graduated with first-class marks.

Choosing a career of service over lucrative offers from Wipro, Accenture and other multinational companies, she joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for 15 months before moving to the Telangana Police to be closer to her family.

Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Sowmya credits her for instilling the value of education. Aruna had to abandon her studies in Class 6 after losing her father. However, she was determined that her children’s lives would be different.

“My mother wanted to study but could not due to family issues. She believes that education can changes lives and would never compromise on our studies. She even taught us Mathematics daily when we were in school,” Sowmya recalls.

The young constable’s passion for the uniform began in 2014 when her school, Zilla Parishad High School, Gudur, introduced the National Cadet Corps.

“From then on, I knew I wanted to join the uniformed services,” she tells TNIE. Despite societal pressures, like being wed in early adulthood in her village, Sowmya’s parents supported her aspirations.

“Most of my classmates were married by the time I was in Class 10, but my parents never forced me. They encouraged my education, while no one else from my village pursued beyond school.”