Lessons in health, hygiene for Adilabad kids

ADILABAD: With an eye on India’s future, District Collector Rajarshi Shah has taken the initiative to launch a programme called Arogya Patashala (health schools) in the district. The programme, which was introduced on Children’s Day, has been running successfully.

Under this initiative, students assemble for morning prayers, followed by a 15-minute session dedicated to physical and mental health education. A weekly schedule has been prepared, covering specific topics - such as nutrition, mental health and anti-drug awareness, among others - each day from Monday to Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Metpellywar Sridhar, programme officer for non-communicable diseases (NCD), says the weekly structure ensures continuity and consistent awareness among students.

Before launching the initiative, the district collector convened a meeting with officials from various departments at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, auditorium. Attendees included the district educational officer, district medical and health officer, RIMS director, representatives from the Women and Child Welfare department, KGBV school teachers, principals and others. Selected teachers received training in implementing the programme effectively.

To ensure its success, the district collector participated in sessions at some schools, directly engaging with children to create awareness on the scheduled topics. The initiative has been well-received and is showing promising results, say teachers.

GUARDIANS OF IIIT-BASARA

Nirmal police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila, has adopted RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, to address concerns affecting the well-being of students. The programme aims to create a supportive and nurturing environment for students, focusing on their personal and academic development.

It will respond to pressing issues on campus, such as student suicides, harassment, misbehaviour and cyberbullying and ragging. Institute Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan expressed appreciation for the initiative, emphasising its potential to significantly benefit students by addressing their concerns and ensuring their overall development