Lessons in health, hygiene for Adilabad kids

ADILABAD: With an eye on India’s future, District Collector Rajarshi Shah has taken the initiative to launch a programme called Arogya Patashala (health schools) in the district. The programme, which was introduced on Children’s Day, has been running successfully.
Under this initiative, students assemble for morning prayers, followed by a 15-minute session dedicated to physical and mental health education. A weekly schedule has been prepared, covering specific topics - such as nutrition, mental health and anti-drug awareness, among others - each day from Monday to Saturday.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Metpellywar Sridhar, programme officer for non-communicable diseases (NCD), says the weekly structure ensures continuity and consistent awareness among students.
Before launching the initiative, the district collector convened a meeting with officials from various departments at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, auditorium. Attendees included the district educational officer, district medical and health officer, RIMS director, representatives from the Women and Child Welfare department, KGBV school teachers, principals and others. Selected teachers received training in implementing the programme effectively.
To ensure its success, the district collector participated in sessions at some schools, directly engaging with children to create awareness on the scheduled topics. The initiative has been well-received and is showing promising results, say teachers.
GUARDIANS OF IIIT-BASARA
Nirmal police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila, has adopted RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, to address concerns affecting the well-being of students. The programme aims to create a supportive and nurturing environment for students, focusing on their personal and academic development.
It will respond to pressing issues on campus, such as student suicides, harassment, misbehaviour and cyberbullying and ragging. Institute Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan expressed appreciation for the initiative, emphasising its potential to significantly benefit students by addressing their concerns and ensuring their overall development
Key components
1. Mentoring of students
Special focus on students whose academic performance has declined by more than 10% between their last two exams.
Police officials will mentor these students, providing guidance on family, career, and educational challenges to boost confidence and performance.
2. Inspirational sessions
Monthly sessions featuring accomplished professionals such as IAS/IPS/IRS officers, GRE toppers, MBA/IIM graduates, software engineers and foreign scholars.
These sessions aim to inspire students and guide them toward achieving their aspirations.
3. Dedicated email communication
Creation of a dedicated email ID for students to directly communicate with the Nirmal Police.
Queries and concerns will be personally addressed by senior officers, including the SP, ASP, DSP, CI or SI.
4. ‘Pillala Petika’ grievance boxes
Confidential grievance boxes will be installed in girls’ hostels.
Police will collect and address these concerns weekly, ensuring female students feel heard and supported.
5. Breakfast with SP initiative
Selected students will have the opportunity to interact informally with the Superintendent of Police over breakfast every month.
This setting encourages open dialogue and builds trust between students and the police.
6. Night stay and lecture by Officers
Every month, a police officer will stay overnight on campus.
The officer will deliver a lecture, interact with students, and address their concerns, demonstrating commitment to their well-being.
7. Counselling and emotional support
Collaboration with professional counsellors and psychologists for workshops on stress management, handling peer pressure, and exam preparation.
Regular emotional support sessions to address mental health concerns.
8. Career guidance and skill development
Skill-building workshops on topics such as coding, resume writing, interview preparation, and public speaking.
Career counselling sessions to explore diverse opportunities and fields of interest.
9. Safety awareness drives
Workshops on cyber safety, self-defense, and laws protecting students.
Special focus on raising awareness about online safety and addressing bullying or harassment.
Healthy habits
Topic 1 -Personal Hygiene Day
First Monday: Introduction to hygiene & sanitation; types of hygiene
Second Monday: Handwashing techniques and importance
Third Monday: Menstrual hygiene awareness
Fourth Monday: Environmental hygiene and sanitation
Topic 2- Nutrition Day
First Tuesday: Importance of nutrition
Second Tuesday: Understanding nutrients
Third Tuesday: Healthy eating habits
Fourth Tuesday: Awareness on anaemia
Topic 3- Stress Management Day
First Wednesday: Introduction to stress & types of stress
Second Wednesday: Effects of stress on mental health
Third Wednesday: Steps to overcome stress
Fourth Wednesday: Stress management techniques
Topic 4- Anti-drug day
Slogan: Say No to Drugs, Live Life to the Fullest
First Thursday: Intro to drug abuse and its ill effects
2nd Thursday: Consequences of drug abuse and empowerment against it
Third Thursday: Age-appropriate education on drug prevention
Fourth Thursday: Family values and expectations
Topic 5- Seasonal Diseases Prevention Day
First Friday: Introduction to monsoon-related diseases
Second Friday: Overview of winter diseases
Third Friday: Common childhood illnesses
Fourth Friday: Seasonal affective disorder
Topic 6- Personality Development Day
(Slogan: Personality Development – A Success Mantra)
First Saturday: Factors contributing to personality development
Second Saturday: Good habits for personality growth
3rd Saturday: Building communication skills
4th Saturday: Developing self-confidence