Tall green shoots

VIJAYAPURA: In the last quarter of 2017, when organisers of Koti Vruksha Abhiyana (one crore saplings campaign) visited the Karadadoddi area, adjacent to Bhutanal tank, it was completely barren.

Seven years later, it has transformed into a lush green forest with trees standing over 6-ft tall, attracting dozens of species of birds.

It is a story of dedication, hard work and commitment to increase the green cover of drought-prone Vijayapura district. The Karadadoddi forest development project is part of Koti Vruksha Abhiyana, with one crore saplings to be planted in Vijayapura district over five years.

Murgesh Pattanshetty, coordinator of Koti Vruksha Abhiyana Pratishthana, said the main purpose of the project is to increase the forest cover, improve rainfall and generate more oxygen in the environment.

The project was executed by distributing saplings to farmers though nurseries, and even private NGOs were involved in promoting the project extensively.

He said that unlike districts such as Bagalkot and Belagavi in North Karnataka, Vijayapura has limited forest land, and more agricultural land. Therefore, the Pratishtana had to identify the only available non-forest land for planting the saplings.

“We identified lands of schools and college, and revenue land in rural areas where the Prathistana, with the help of the forest department, distributed at least 25 lakh plants each year,” he said.

Spreading awareness

Initially, the Pratishthana and Forest Department had to hold camps to distribute saplings and raise awareness. But soon, they reached a stage where farmers came in large numbers and stood in queues to collect the saplings. The Forest department was forced to limit the distribution of saplings to control the crowd.

As many as 124 varieties of saplings were identified for distribution, and were planted at different locations.

“Initially, the farmers objected to taking saplings as they wanted a particular variety. Based on their need, saplings of mango, sapota, custard apple, and commercial plants such as sandalwood, red sanders, Malabar neem etc were distributed,” he said.

Pattanshetty said that besides the Pratishthana, other NGOs in the district, like Society for Protection of Plants and Animals (SPPA), Hasiru Torana Balaga of Muddebihal taluk, Hasiru Sampada of Talikot taluk and Nanna Gida, Nanna Bhumi of Vijayapura city also joined hands.

Founder of SPPA Dhruva Patil has been bringing Indian and foreign students to show them the forest areas being developed. He believes it is the right time to start planting saplings extensively and prevent air pollution in the coming days.