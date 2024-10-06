Kuchipudi performance celebrates Jijabai's influence on Shivaji's legacy

NIZAMABAD: While many of us are taught about the lives of great warriors and freedom fighters — often through stories, history lessons or the different forms of media we consume — the sacrifices of the women who offer support, nurture and encouragement are usually forgotten.

To bridge this gap, Hyderabad-based Sri Nateshwari Foundation of Arts and Culture (SNFAC) has been putting on shows of Kuchipudi performances depicting the life of Jijabai, mother of Shivaji, and her influence on his thinking and values.

Written by Chakravarthula Venugopal, a lecturer from Vikarabad, the dance-drama starts with a focus on the different stages of Jijabai’s life — her wedding to Shahaji Bhonsale and motherhood — and moves on to the rise of Shivaji, his battlefield victories and eventual coronation as the founder of the Maratha empire.

Speaking to TNIE, the show’s choreographer and composer, Vangala Niveditha, says the performance was planned by taking the current social atmosphere into consideration.

“Most urban young couples, who are just becoming parents, face innumerable issues in bringing up kids. They are spending a lot of money to get advice from psychologists. Due to different responsibilities, they cannot spend quality time with their kids and therefore, are unable to impart the values that a child needs while growing up. Children need to understand the society into which they are born in order to develop a sense of identity. This is why our show is focused on the story of a woman who teaches her son the importance of nationalism and Dharma,” she remarks, adding that most of their shows have a great freedom fighter or a social issue as the main theme.

‘People interested in Shivaji’

From starting at the Kuchipudi Art Farm, the SNFAC recently conducted a show at the state-level meetings of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Srisailam. The one-hour-long dance-drama was also recently performed at the 10th-anniversary celebrations of SNFAC at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“Due to changes in the political climate, a lot of people are showing interest in understanding the life of Shivaji. As we shed light on his ideological roots, the show has garnered a lot of praise. Due to this, we are able to organise performances across the state and outside as well,” an organiser says.