Karnataka's do-gooder doctor committed to society

BENGALURU: Years ago, a 10-year-old who watched his mother endure heavy menstrual bleeding and his father battle a chronic illness could never have imagined that he would one day become a pioneering laparoscopic surgeon. His experiences inspired him to ensure that others would not have to endure the same hardships his family faced.
Dr Ramesh B, now a medical director and chief laparoscopic surgeon, grew up in a family of farmers in the small village of Santhemavathur in Tumakuru district.
Reflecting on his upbringing, Dr Ramesh said, “Being born into a farming family, it was almost certain I would spend my life in the fields. But from a young age, seeing the hardships women endured during menstruation, pregnancy, and after childbirth made me realise that my village needed a doctor just as much as it needed farmers. Despite my duty to farming before and after school, I was determined to pursue medicine, knowing there were no medical facilities for miles around.”
“As the suffering around me grew and illnesses took a toll on families, I decided to study whenever I could. Even while travelling to Kunigal, a town 10 km away, I kept my focus on furthering my education. My goal was clear-- to secure a seat in a medical college and make a real difference to my community,” Dr Ramesh added.
Dr Ramesh believed his struggles would end once he secured a place at Mysuru Medical College in 1988. However, he soon lost hearing in one ear. “With a financial burden facing my family and knowing how much had already been spent on my education, I decided not to seek treatment and pushed forward with my studies,” he said.
Between 1993 and 1994, Dr Ramesh completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD), Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynecology (DGO), and Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS). After completing his MBBS, he chose to work in rural areas of North Kerala to support his family and help his siblings with their education. He worked there for two years while simultaneously preparing for his MD entrance exam.
Dr Ramesh reflected on those challenging years, saying, “It was tough, but my hard work paid off when I secured a merit seat for an MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai.”
After completing MD, he returned to Missionary Hospital in a rural area of Kerala, where he served for five years while specialising in laparoscopic surgeries. During this time, he rented a car from a friend he met while serving in Kerala, to transport laparoscopic instruments and travelled to rural areas to perform free surgeries. He continues this even today as he serves as medical director and chief laparoscopic surgeon.
Dr Ramesh mentioned that he, along with his team, travelled extensively across Karnataka, using a mobile unit to carry equipment, promote laparoscopic surgeries, educate the public, and train doctors. They conducted numerous laparoscopic tubectomy camps, performing thousands of procedures. Recognizing the growing need for such services, in 2004, they established a fully equipped laparoscopy centre in Karnataka, making advanced care accessible to all sections of society.
Dr Ramesh, now the founder of the Altius Hospital chain, has so far performed approximately one lakh gynaecological laparoscopic surgeries and 9,000 laparoscopic hysterectomies. He was the first surgeon to introduce 3D laparoscopic surgery and has trained about 2,000 gynaecologists in this advanced technique.
In the village where he grew up, Dr Ramesh donated land for a government school and has been providing support for its needs for the last 10 years. He also established a clinic at the same place that operates once a week, offering free medicines to patients.
Dr Ramesh continues to visit the clinic and his village, offering free consultations and treatments. Sethu Raj, a resident of Tumakuru, recalled an experience from nearly nine years ago. He shared how, while seeking treatment for his daughter, a friend recommended Dr Ramesh, noting that the doctor does not charge a fee. From that day on, whenever Dr Ramesh visits, he calls to ask how Lakshmi, my daughter, is doing. Even with 100 people waiting, he always takes time to check on his previous patients,” Sethu said.