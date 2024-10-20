Karnataka's do-gooder doctor committed to society

BENGALURU: Years ago, a 10-year-old who watched his mother endure heavy menstrual bleeding and his father battle a chronic illness could never have imagined that he would one day become a pioneering laparoscopic surgeon. His experiences inspired him to ensure that others would not have to endure the same hardships his family faced.

Dr Ramesh B, now a medical director and chief laparoscopic surgeon, grew up in a family of farmers in the small village of Santhemavathur in Tumakuru district.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Dr Ramesh said, “Being born into a farming family, it was almost certain I would spend my life in the fields. But from a young age, seeing the hardships women endured during menstruation, pregnancy, and after childbirth made me realise that my village needed a doctor just as much as it needed farmers. Despite my duty to farming before and after school, I was determined to pursue medicine, knowing there were no medical facilities for miles around.”

“As the suffering around me grew and illnesses took a toll on families, I decided to study whenever I could. Even while travelling to Kunigal, a town 10 km away, I kept my focus on furthering my education. My goal was clear-- to secure a seat in a medical college and make a real difference to my community,” Dr Ramesh added.

Dr Ramesh believed his struggles would end once he secured a place at Mysuru Medical College in 1988. However, he soon lost hearing in one ear. “With a financial burden facing my family and knowing how much had already been spent on my education, I decided not to seek treatment and pushed forward with my studies,” he said.

Between 1993 and 1994, Dr Ramesh completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD), Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynecology (DGO), and Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS). After completing his MBBS, he chose to work in rural areas of North Kerala to support his family and help his siblings with their education. He worked there for two years while simultaneously preparing for his MD entrance exam.