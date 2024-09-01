Grit and Determination: Transgender Woman Transforms Adopted Daughter into Gold-Winning Kickboxer

MYSURU: Here’s the story of Akram Pasha and Bibi Fathima that is full of grit and determination. Pasha is known to the world as Shabana, a 65-year-old transgender woman who once eked out a living as a beggar.

She has defied all odds to give a dignified life to Bibi Fathima, a girl she adopted nearly two decades ago. Shabana became a beacon of hope for Fathima, transforming her into a gold-winning kickboxer under her mentorship.

Years ago, Shabana, a familiar face on the streets of Mysuru, survived on the charity of others. Her life was marked by struggle and societal rejection. But beneath the hardships, there burned a desire to create a better future — not just for herself, but for others as well. This desire found its purpose when Shabana’s cousin, overwhelmed by the burden of raising four daughters, abandoned the family, leaving the girls in a dire situation. Without a second thought, Shabana, already burdened with her own struggles, decided to adopt all four of them, driven by an unwavering belief that every child, regardless of gender, deserves love and a chance to thrive.

Among the four girls, it was Fathima who showed an extraordinary passion for kickboxing from the tender age of 12. Fathima once broke open her piggy bank she had carefully filled with coins over time, and handed over the money to Elite Kickboxing Academy in her area which was training kickboxers. Her act of determination touched Shabana’s heart deeply. Despite her meager earnings and societal stigma she faced daily, Shabana managed to scrape together enough to fulfill Fathima’s dream.

As Fathima trained in the academy every day, Shabana would sit outside, her heart swelling with pride. She watched intently as her daughter’s skills blossomed under the guidance of coach Jashwanath and mentorship of Ravi C, general secretary of Karnataka Kickboxing Association. Shabana’s pride knew no bounds whenever the coach praised Fathima’s progress, affirming the potential she had seen in the young girl. Today, Fathima, now aged 20, stands as a testament to what can be achieved with passion, dedication, and unwavering support.