Physical education teacher's efforts enable Kadapa School to bag Sports Excellence Award

KADAPA: For over 15 years, Lakkireddy Venkata Lakshmi Devi, a physical education teacher (PET), has been a guiding force behind the students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them excel in sports at both the State-level and national-level.

Lakshmi Devi, 48, currently serves as a PET at a Municipal High School (Main) in Kadapa. Over the years, her students have consistently won medals in various sports competitions, reflecting her commitment to their success. Many of these students have gone on to compete at the national level, earning their school a reputation for producing outstanding athletes.

Her journey in sports began early, influenced by her father, Lakkireddy Sivanagireddy, who was a prominent national-level softball player.

Motivated by his achievements, Lakshmi pursued her passion for sports, specialising as a long-distance runner at the national level. After completing a Master’s in Economics and a degree in Physical Education, she joined as a PET and started her career at the Saipeta Municipal High School in Kadapa.

Despite the lack of adequate facilities, including a proper playground, Lakshmi Devi trained her students in nearby open fields. Her efforts paid off as students excelled in State and national sports competitions. Her success continued when she was transferred to the Municipal High School (Main) in 2012, where she trained students in 23 different sports, from archery, wrestling to gymnastics and badminton.

Lakshmi Devi’s commitment extends beyond sports. She uses her own resources and the support of former students to provide financial assistance to those in need, helping them excel both in sports and academics. Several of her students also won prizes in cultural activities at the State-level.

Her impact has resulted in the numerous accolades her school has earned. From 2014 to 2023, the school consistently won the district’s “Sports Talent Awards”, and under her guidance, the school also claimed the “State-level School of Sports Excellence Award” for three consecutive years, with the highest points tally this year, making her school the top performer among nearly 7,000 government schools in the State. She credits her school’s headmaster, Penuvadi Nagamani, for her support, which has been instrumental in the school’s recent successes.