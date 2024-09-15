Jagatsinghpur man drives helmet message in truck

People are often intrigued at the sight of Niranjan Behera. A truck driver of Jagatsinghpur, Niranjan is never seen without a helmet, be it while driving, walking on the street or even sitting on the verandah of his house. Niranjan is inspired by ‘Helmet Man of India’ Raghvendra Kumar who has been distributing helmets free of cost to people across the country since 2014. But he does not distribute helmets.

Instead, he wears one all the time except while eating and sleeping to make people realise its importance. Hailing from Mangalpur, the 56-yearold truck driver started his awareness drive five years back. Being a truck driver, Niranjan said, he has been witness to a lot of accidents on roads, particularly involving youths who do not wear helmets. The statistics on accidental deaths involving motorcyclists strengthened his decision to take up this cause.

“You will still see a lot of youth in the area violating traffic rule of wearing a helmet while driving. While there is lack of awareness on the importance, some simply do not want to or are bothered about their hairstyle. Most of the accident victims are such youths and also those who ride pillion without helmet,” said Niranjan.