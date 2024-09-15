Turning adversity into innovation: From broken machine to business success

SANGAREDDY: Here is a man who does not crib when a machine that he had bought for Rs 3.6 lakh broke down. He is not a person who cries over spilt milk. Instead, he made virtue of the adversity. How? Read the story of Mallesham from Rangadhampally in Siddipet district.

Mallesham and his sons decided to start a small business of making plates, glasses and cups with leaves. His two sons went to Tamil Nadu and bought a machine. The machine cost them Rs 3.6 lakh. Before buying it, they understood the intricacies of making the cups and glasses, using leaves.

After reaching Siddipet, the machine broke down after working for a few days. They used moduga, adda and lotus leaves from Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as raw material.

The machine may have broken down, but their resolve to grow their business did not. Mallesham started designing and manufacturing his own machine to make attractive plates, glasses, cups and spoons with the technical help of his sons, who are engineers.

“When I made my own machine it cost me only Rs 2.60 lakh. Now we are making plates and other articles using leaves. There is demand for them from shops and function halls. We are doing business from our home. We intend to expand our business,” Mallesham tells TNIE.

He says they received an order from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh for 10,000 plates, and they had completed the order and sent the produce to the client. He said they are supplying these plates to Siddipet, Husnabad, Karimnagar, Sangareddy and Sadasivapet. He says that they are encouraging those who are interested in this business by giving them training.