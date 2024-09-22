He breathes life back into Vaigai

MADURAI: Sweat rolled down his face and neck as T Gurusamy sprinted towards the Vaigai river along with his friends. On reaching the banks, without losing a second, the gaggle of children splashed into the water. To beat the summer heat, they played in the water for hours. In the dusk, with legs half-submerged in the water, Gurusamy felt so refreshing. And, these are some of the best childhood memories of this 49-year-old philanthropist from Madurai.

The Vaigai river, which was once a vital lifeline for the region, now suffers from pollution, invasive species, and neglect. Hence, among many environmentalists who strive to rejuvenate the river, Gurusamy is doing his part in cleaning it and spreading awareness among the locals about the importance of the river.

Gurusamy, moved by his childhood memories of the river, returned from working abroad only to find it in a dire state. “Despite various efforts by authorities, the river’s condition kept worsening. Thus, I decided to do my part,” he explained. He said, “Out of my interest, I started spreading awareness among the school children and conducting roadshows along the river banks.”

Recalling Krithumal Nadi, another river in Madurai, which was lost to urban encroachment and pollution, he said he was determined to not let the same fate befall the Vaigai. Hence, he funded initiatives to clear Seemai Karuvelam trees from Vandiyur and water hyacinths near Kalpalam.