Anakapalle teacher turns his home into a mini-museum with over 2,000 antiques

VISAKHAPATNAM: Korupolu Gangadhar (48), a government school teacher from Anakapalle, has transformed a simple coin collection into a remarkable 2,000-piece antique collection, some dating over 300 years. His house in Bapadupalem village, Anakapalle district, now resembles a mini museum, filled with relics that showcase artistic and functional craftsmanship of bygone eras.
Gangadhar’s collection includes rare items like wooden and kerosene fans, Rukmani Cookers, gramophones, punkah fans, and pre-independence postcards from 1903. He also has a range of first-generation radios, lanterns, vessels, and make-up kits, each item representing the creativity and attention to detail that characterised everyday objects in the past.
“I started collecting coins about 25 years ago. But I realised that many objects from the past were not just interesting, but a testament to the art and skill involved in their creation. This led me to expand my collection,” Gangadhar said.
One of his most treasured items is a wooden punkah fan, manually operated by a handle, which was a status symbol in affluent families before electric fans were invented. Another highlight is the Rukmani Cooker, a centuries-old tool that cooks and stores food, keeping it warm for up to 10 hours using hot coals. “The design is both functional and efficient, commonly used while travelling,” Gangadhar explained.
As a teacher, he shares his collection with students, igniting their interest in history. “The students get excited when they see these items. It helps them understand the effort that went into creating these things and how advanced people were in their thinking.”
Gangadhar credits his family, particularly his wife, for supporting his passion. “I hope to open a museum in the future if I receive financial support. This way, more people can learn and appreciate our rich history,” he said.