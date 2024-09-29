Anakapalle teacher turns his home into a mini-museum with over 2,000 antiques

VISAKHAPATNAM: Korupolu Gangadhar (48), a government school teacher from Anakapalle, has transformed a simple coin collection into a remarkable 2,000-piece antique collection, some dating over 300 years. His house in Bapadupalem village, Anakapalle district, now resembles a mini museum, filled with relics that showcase artistic and functional craftsmanship of bygone eras.

Gangadhar’s collection includes rare items like wooden and kerosene fans, Rukmani Cookers, gramophones, punkah fans, and pre-independence postcards from 1903. He also has a range of first-generation radios, lanterns, vessels, and make-up kits, each item representing the creativity and attention to detail that characterised everyday objects in the past.

“I started collecting coins about 25 years ago. But I realised that many objects from the past were not just interesting, but a testament to the art and skill involved in their creation. This led me to expand my collection,” Gangadhar said.