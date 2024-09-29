From keys to hearts: Pump organ virtuoso inspiring young generation

KARIMNAGAR: At 65, Kontikarla Ramaiah Sharma embodies the spirit of music in its purest form. A master of the pump organ, his fingers glide effortlessly across the keys, waving enchanting melodies that echo his passion and dedication. After dedicating five decades to the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, where he shared his love for music with countless devotees, he has turned his focus to the next generation of musicians, eager to inspire them with the joy of sound.

Hailing from Dharmapuri, Ramaiah made Vemulawada his stage and also captivated audiences at numerous concerts throughout the Telugu states. His mission is clear: to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity by encouraging young talents to embrace both the timeless beauty of hand-played instruments and the wonders of electronic music. With a family legacy steeped in music, he offers his teaching free of cost, determined to nurture young artists.

Beyond teaching music, Ramaiah has been a vital part of mythological dramas and dance programmes, showcasing his versatility. “I have devoted my life to music for the past 50 years,” he proudly states. Renowned as a pump organ artist, he brings to life everything from folk and movie songs to soulful bhajans. Over time, he has also developed his vocal skills and is now offering free music lessons to hundreds of students.

His dedication has not gone unnoticed, Ramaiah has received numerous accolades from esteemed figures and government bodies in the Telugu states.

Ramaiah has also collaborated with many renowned musicians, and his remarkable contributions recently caught the attention of the celebrated Mridangam maestro, Dr Yella Venkateshwar Rao, who recommended him for the prestigious Padma Shri award. Ramaiah’s journey is a testament to the enduring power of music and its ability to connect generations.