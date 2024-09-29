Telangana: Junicorns tackle real-world challenges

HYDERABAD: In a vibrant showcase of innovation and creativity, over 30 students, referred to as Junicorns, gathered at the International Startup Festival (ISF) from September 26 to 28 at ESCI College in Gachibowli. Hailing from various schools and colleges across Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, these young visionaries exhibited groundbreaking prototypes that promise to tackle real-world challenges, from organic pain relief solutions to cutting-edge road safety helmets.

Among the bright minds was Dharshana G of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore, who has developed organic pain relief tablets tailored for menstrual cycles. Speaking to TNIE she shares: “Traditional painkillers often come with side effects like nausea and vomiting. So as an alternative, I’m creating organic pain relievers in the form of edible jelly and green capsules. The recipe includes fenugreek and ajwain seeds offering numerous benefits during menstrual cramps. Plus, the jellies come in delightful flavours like beetroot and carrot.”

In an innovative move to enhance road safety, her college peers Janani TG and Amitha B are working on a helmet that ensures a two-wheeler can only start when worn correctly. Additionally, it will also measure alcohol levels.

Amitha, a final-year BCA student, shared: “We have integrated sensors that detect whether the helmet is worn properly and if the rider is sober. Using infrared proximity and pressure sensors, signals are sent to an Arduino Nano controller via Bluetooth, preventing the bike from starting if conditions aren’t met.” The duo even tested the system using perfumes to simulate alcohol detection.

Seventh grader Dishita Verma from Silver Oaks International School in Bachupally introduced the “shock buster”, a model designed to prevent accidental electrocution. “If there is a fault causing electrical current to flow through a pole, it can be dangerous. Hence, the shock buster sends warning signals through light and light and sound to alert nearby individuals and can be configured to send SOS alerts to maintenance and emergency teams.”