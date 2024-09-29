Where the 'wasteland' blooms

COIMBATORE: Kitampalayam panchayat is a testament to agricultural resilience, where sprawling green fields thrive against the backdrop of humming heavy industries. Nestled within this bustling industrial landscape, the farmland tells a story of harmony between nature and the forces of modernity. Here, farmers coax life from the soil beneath the gaze of transmission towers, balancing tradition with innovation.

Lying at the heart of Coimbatore, Kitampalayam village was revitalised under the leadership of VMC Chandrasekar, the village panchayat president. At 59, Chandrasekar is the embodiment of perseverance and ingenuity. What was once a parched, barren tract would not have transformed into a lush and verdant farmland, if not for his efforts. Chandrasekar’s journey is not merely about farming; it’s a tale of community empowerment, environmental stewardship, and resilience in the face of rapid industrial growth.

The story began a year ago when he first surveyed a neglected three-acre land under the village panchayat. The land, deemed unproductive, seemed an unlikely candidate to revive agriculture. But what Chandrasekar saw was potential. Armed with a vision of sustainable farming, he believed that even the most barren land could yield nature’s bounty, with the right approach. Tapping into resources of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he launched an ambitious project to breathe new life into the land. Central to this plan was empowering local women, who were enlisted to cultivate the fields through the 100-day work scheme. This initiative became a rare opportunity for women to take the lead in the traditionally male-dominated realm.

With a handful of women workers, Chandrasekar began the ordeal of preparing the land. They had to clear debris, till the soil, and then, they planted the first batch of seeds. Slowly, life returned to the barren field. Green shoots began to sprout, symbolic of their hard work and resilience. With unwavering dedication, the panchayat president and his team nurtured the crops and before long, they had harvested their first yield: onions, a vital staple. But here again, Chandrasekar chose the path of goodwill. Instead of selling the onions at market rates, he decided to sell the produce directly to villagers at subsidised prices, ensuring that everyone could afford the fresh and organic produce.

This initiative was met with gratitude from the community. “We are the first village panchayat in TN to use panchayat land officially for agriculture,” a proud Chandrasekar said. “While many villages opt to plant trees for creating green spaces, we decided to go one step further.”